Musings —06.08.2018 11:27 PM—
Off to Ireland
Tweets for you to clip and save:
Back on Pearson free wi-if! Howdy, CSIS and NSA folks, working overtime on a Friday eve!
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
People who have long and clingy hugs in airports? That will be banned when I am running this fucking place.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
Also: unwanted inadvertent touching by total strangers. That will be a capital offence in Warrenland.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
For my next business trip, I intend to use my wheeled Dora the Explorer bag as my carry-on, with pride.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
I think this is the international symbol for “watch out for people in wheelchairs doing jumps over your children” pic.twitter.com/BeWpasHXGt
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
If I worked here, I’d drive this sucker like a maniac, and I wouldn’t give old people rides pic.twitter.com/JXo5GbS5HB
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
There’s an excellent chance half the women on our plane to Dublin are nuns in civilian clothing
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
As part of my personal contribution to the straws in oceans crisis, I drank my Cherry Coke without one and now I look like I drooled all over myself
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
It’s always lovely to travel to our Irish homeland and reconnect with relatives who are still at large and no longer incarcerated
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018
A totally wasted smelly guy almost sat down beside a terrified @lisakinsella. Regrettably, he was in the wrong row.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018