Off to Ireland

Tweets for you to clip and save:

Back on Pearson free wi-if! Howdy, CSIS and NSA folks, working overtime on a Friday eve! — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018

People who have long and clingy hugs in airports? That will be banned when I am running this fucking place. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018

Also: unwanted inadvertent touching by total strangers. That will be a capital offence in Warrenland. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018

For my next business trip, I intend to use my wheeled Dora the Explorer bag as my carry-on, with pride. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018

I think this is the international symbol for “watch out for people in wheelchairs doing jumps over your children” pic.twitter.com/BeWpasHXGt — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018

If I worked here, I’d drive this sucker like a maniac, and I wouldn’t give old people rides pic.twitter.com/JXo5GbS5HB — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018

There’s an excellent chance half the women on our plane to Dublin are nuns in civilian clothing — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018

As part of my personal contribution to the straws in oceans crisis, I drank my Cherry Coke without one and now I look like I drooled all over myself — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018

It’s always lovely to travel to our Irish homeland and reconnect with relatives who are still at large and no longer incarcerated — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2018