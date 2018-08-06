OLP: the aftermath, and the future

Warren — Feature, Musings —

The Wizard, and Wynne, have destroyed the Ontario Liberal Party.

A rump in the Legislature. A massive party debt. A terrible, terrible campaign – possibly the worst in Ontario political history.

So where do Ontario Liberals go from here?

I gave many years of my life to the Ontario Liberals. They were my political home – until Kathleen Wynne arrived, that is. When she arrived, all of the McGuinty/Chrétien Liberals were driven out. We were maligned and shunned. Offers of help were ignored. Some days, Kathleen refused to even utter Dalton McGuinty’s name.

Now Kathleen and her Wizard – who was reportedly getting $70,000 a month to preside over the worst campaign some of us have ever seen – are gone, or going. I like Kathleen, as a person, and wish her the best in her future endeavours. But good riddance to Kathleen the politician, and her Wizard and her Board.

Not so long ago, when it became apparent to some of us that a Wynne-led Ontario Liberal Party was headed for disaster, Daisy Group commissioned a poll by a reputable national agency. We wanted to know what would happen if the OLP was led by the woman who should have won in 2013 – the woman who was knifed in the back after a shady backroom deal involving Messrs. Murray, Hoskins and Sousa.

Below are the key findings, never before seen publicly. They show three things:

The Ontario Liberals would have won last night, big, with Sandra Pupatello. The Ontario Liberals would have picked up support in precisely those places where the PCs and the NDP triumphed last night. The Ontario Liberal brand was strong – but only with Pupatello as leader.

So, you may ask yourself: can Ontario Liberals come back from last night’s disaster?

Yes. But only if Sandra Pupatello is leader.

And, if she wants the job.