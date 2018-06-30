Musings —06.30.2018 06:29 AM—
Ontari-ari-ari-oh
Good morning. @fordnation is Premier. The birds are still chirping, the sky is still blue, and the sun came up this morning. See? We’re going to be fine. Happy Canada Day weekend.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 30, 2018
Don’t worry about the CO2 enhanced heat wave. I’m sure he has a plan to cover up for that fact that he has no idea about what to do about it.
Sending billions of dollars to California (which was what the Ontario Liberal Cap and Trade plan amounted to) is not a solution to Climate Change.
Impoverishing ordinary Ontarians by making them pay outrageous electricity rates for guaranteed windfall profiteering by Bay Street Liberal financiers for solar and wind energy, and handing ordinary Ontarians the bill for connecting all that power to the grid, when that power does not have a 99% availability is NOT a solution to Climate Change.
So you support a carbon tax high enough to meet emission targets need to limit warming to 2 degrees?