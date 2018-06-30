06.30.2018 06:29 AM

Ontari-ari-ari-oh


4 Comments

  1. doconnor says:
    June 30, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Don’t worry about the CO2 enhanced heat wave. I’m sure he has a plan to cover up for that fact that he has no idea about what to do about it.

    • whyshouldIsellyourwheat says:
      June 30, 2018 at 11:16 am

      Sending billions of dollars to California (which was what the Ontario Liberal Cap and Trade plan amounted to) is not a solution to Climate Change.

    • whyshouldIsellyourwheat says:
      June 30, 2018 at 11:23 am

      Impoverishing ordinary Ontarians by making them pay outrageous electricity rates for guaranteed windfall profiteering by Bay Street Liberal financiers for solar and wind energy, and handing ordinary Ontarians the bill for connecting all that power to the grid, when that power does not have a 99% availability is NOT a solution to Climate Change.

