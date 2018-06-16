Musings —06.16.2018 09:39 AM—
Paris, 4:27
So.
Lisa Kinsella takes a picture of French riot police watching over an impromptu rave on Rue de Varenne.
Cool town.
Best steak frites ever:
Relais de l’Entrecôte
15, rue Marbeuf – 75008 Paris (near Franklin Roosevelt metro station)
You queue up on the street outside, but I’ve never had to wait more than 45 minutes.