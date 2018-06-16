06.16.2018 09:39 AM

Paris, 4:27

So.

Lisa Kinsella⁩ takes a picture of French riot police watching over an impromptu rave on Rue de Varenne.

Cool town.



Share
Share

1 Comment

  1. Kevin says:
    June 16, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Best steak frites ever:
    Relais de l’Entrecôte
    15, rue Marbeuf – 75008 Paris (near Franklin Roosevelt metro station)
    You queue up on the street outside, but I’ve never had to wait more than 45 minutes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*