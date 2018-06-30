Publishers Weekly: Recipe for Hate “riveting…an unflinching page-turner”!

Warren — Musings —

Publisher’s Weekly is the book trade publication in the United States. As Wikipedia notes, it is the “American weekly trade news magazine targeted at publishers, librarians, booksellers and literary agents. Published continuously since 1872, it has carried the tagline, “The International News Magazine of Book Publishing and Bookselling”.

And I have never had one of my books mentioned in it. Like, ever.

But here’s what they have said about my new one, Recipe for Hate:

Link is here.

Quill and Quire, now Publisher’s Weekly. If you are so inclined, feel free to order your copy (or copies!) here and here!