Publishers Weekly: Recipe for Hate “riveting…an unflinching page-turner”!
Publisher’s Weekly is the book trade publication in the United States. As Wikipedia notes, it is the “American weekly trade news magazine targeted at publishers, librarians, booksellers and literary agents. Published continuously since 1872, it has carried the tagline, “The International News Magazine of Book Publishing and Bookselling”.
And I have never had one of my books mentioned in it. Like, ever.
But here’s what they have said about my new one, Recipe for Hate:
“Riveting…Tension starts high and stays there in this unflinching page-turner, which offers a fascinating glimpse into the early punk scene and a moving testament to the power of friendship.”
Link is here.
Quill and Quire, now Publisher’s Weekly. If you are so inclined, feel free to order your copy (or copies!) here and here!
Sounds great!
Now should we have the 1993 Bad Religion release (Recipe for Hate) as part of the soundtrack for this “unflinching page-turner”?
You are the first one to figure it out. We need to meet.
Next time you’re in Saskatoon, bro. Looking forward to the prize. ..