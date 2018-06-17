Warren — Musings —06.17.2018 05:02 AM The enduring image of father’s day 2018 Tweet Share Share 2 Comments Scott says: June 17, 2018 at 6:39 am Looks like it’s Trumps little natzi, Steven Miller who is the architect of this nasty business. Reply Robert White says: June 17, 2018 at 7:49 am Only full blown text-book Psychopaths would deliberately harm children. Trump is a disgusting sub-human worthy of the harshest condemnation imaginable. Trump is NOT welcome in CANADA, and neither are his cronies. It’s time to take the boots to his administration! RW Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Looks like it’s Trumps little natzi, Steven Miller who is the architect of this nasty business.
Only full blown text-book Psychopaths would deliberately harm children. Trump is a disgusting sub-human worthy of the harshest condemnation imaginable.
Trump is NOT welcome in CANADA, and neither are his cronies. It’s time to take the boots to his administration!
RW