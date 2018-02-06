Feature, Musings —06.02.2018 10:48 AM—
This is what $70,000 a month gets you
This is pathetic. It’s farcical.
And, as I will show everyone next week, it was completely needless.
If she had left a year ago – and if she had taken her pitiful Wizard and the Board with her – we could have won.
This is on them.
Kathleen Wynne on Saturday acknowledged that she will no longer be premier after the June 7 election and encouraged voters to elect Liberal candidates to prevent the NDP or PCs from securing a majority.
“Even though I won’t be leading this province as premier, I care deeply about how it will be led,” the Liberal leader said during a campaign stop in Toronto.
Public support for Wynne’s Liberals has plummeted since the election started on May 9, and Wynne said that a “confluence of things” led her to make her statement on Saturday.
Who is the Wizard and the Board anyways? Just curious.
And as NDPer whose party has been in third for almost his whole life, we did the worst when we even came close to conceding defeat before E Day, people like fighters not those that surrender. The Liberal campaign is the most disasterous Campaign since Kim Campell’s campaign, worse then Iggy’s even. At least Iggy fought to the last.
Hearing Wynne did this to keep some explosive information about Liberal financial misconduct the NDP were about to go public with private.
Here’s the kicker. The NDP thinks it will help them. Liberal internal data shows it’s more likely to help Ford. More Liberal supporters list the OPC as their second choice.
I agree that she is long past her best before date, but it is hard to believe that she and her government are going to be obliterated by such mediocre opponents. IMHO it was hubris; she was absolutely convinced that she could could
out-campaign Horvath and (especially) Ford, and she has failed abysmally. Maybe her courtiers were afraid to tell her the score, maybe they cynically saw a payday and were not concerned about the election’s result. I honestly have no idea. In addition to potentially taking the party to an unprecedented electoral defeat, she has also managed to alienate groups which previously might have at least supported the party if not her personally. (Excellent post on TVO’s website by John McGrath in relation to this matter, as well as the Premier’s hypocritical behaviour). I won’t be sorry to see her go, but this is what happens when you put yourself above the party.
This was the worst possible move for her and her base. The base now is probably a black hole. My feeling is that this increases the vote for the NDP in the downtowns of larger cities. But, would it be a possibility that it could drive the Liberal vote to the PCs in rural ridings and suburban Toronto knowing that voting for the Liberal candidate is futile?
Akin to saving the deckchairs from the water by burning them in a bonfire.
Warren,
Let me tackle this from two perspectives: first from the law of unintended consequences. Wynne wanted to acknowledge the obvious but make an appeal to save quality Liberal MPPs and candidates. But in truth, when you write yourself off, you pretty much take everyone else with you. In short, her announcement ends up being perceived as anti-Liberal.
Now, as an instrument to slow down or blunt a PCP surge, it’s a gift to progressives. It gives all Liberals permission who want to prevent a Ford win by doing something called voting for the NDP. Wynne may end up being just as responsible as Horwath for putting the NDP in power. Great news for progressives but how ironic is that?