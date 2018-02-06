Feature, Musings —06.02.2018 10:48 AM—
Surrender Room: This is what $70,000 a month gets you
This is pathetic. It’s farcical.
And, as I will show everyone next week, it was completely needless.
If she had left a year ago – and if she had taken her pitiful Wizard and the Board with her – we could have won.
This is on them.
Kathleen Wynne on Saturday acknowledged that she will no longer be premier after the June 7 election and encouraged voters to elect Liberal candidates to prevent the NDP or PCs from securing a majority.
“Even though I won’t be leading this province as premier, I care deeply about how it will be led,” the Liberal leader said during a campaign stop in Toronto.
Public support for Wynne’s Liberals has plummeted since the election started on May 9, and Wynne said that a “confluence of things” led her to make her statement on Saturday.
Wanna bet the Liberal-led polling firms like Pollara, EKOS, Abacus etc. will be out soon with numbers favoring the NDP? They’ll be trying to sway Grenier’s Poll Tracker with hyped numbers, as they seek to stop Ford, who looks to have a majority with 70+ seats right now. They’ll want to change that to retain some power for the Libs and to be there to take out the trash when Dippers screw it up.
I believe the total collapse of the Liberals can really be laid at the feet of Dalton McGuinty. In all fairness to Kathleen Wynne, the Liberals deserved to be stood in the corner in the last election, but Tim Hudak snatched defeat from the jaws of victory with his horrible campaign and his promise to fire 100,000 government workers. This election is just demonstrating the electorate’s pent up demand to punish the McGinty Liberals.
Bullshit.