Two tales of #MeToo
The first tale goes back six months.
In January, in the same week that CTV News unleashed its extraordinary story about former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown, a regular reader – one who had asked me to speak at a #MeToo rally in Edmonton – tweeted at me. This is what she tweeted:
I retweeted what she said. Within hours, hundreds of others retweeted or liked it, as well. It went viral.
The next day, as revelations about Patrick Brown were still landing – and revelations about the just-dumped Nova Scotia PC leader, as well – Kent Hehr abruptly cancelled a funding announcement in Toronto. Shortly afterwards, Hehr was no longer in cabinet.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kept him in caucus, however. Which was odd, given that he had kicked out other Liberal MPs for similar offences. An ostensibly arms-length investigation commenced into the various allegations against Hehr.
This week, that investigation – whose report the Prime Minister is keeping secret – concluded. Kent Hehr would not be returning to cabinet. Last night, however, Hehr started doing the media circuit, insisting that his actions were “clearly not” misconduct. But his pitiful rationalizations didn’t matter: he was out of cabinet, for good. My friend Kristin Raworth – because she has become a friend, and I am frankly in awe of her courage and strength – had been vindicated.
So that’s one #MeToo tale. Here’s the other one.
The second one landed last night. I was rushing to band practice and saw something had appeared in my inbox. It was a newspaper clipping, from the Creston Valley Advance in B.C. An editorial, dated August 14, 2000.
Here is the most important part:
Justin Trudeau “handled” a female reporter, and had apologized. He wouldn’t have done it “if I had known you were reporting for a national paper.” The newspaper editorialized about how he was wrong to have done what he did.
The former reporter’s name is known. She still lives out West and is married now. As far as I know, she doesn’t want to talk about what happened.
And that’s as it should be. Kristin Raworth bravely chose to come forward in the Kent Hehr case, while the other female complainant chose to remain anonymous. It’s their choice. Same with the young reporter who Justin Trudeau “handled.” They get to decide when and if to tell their story, not someone else.
But the two tales are related, aren’t they? Certainly, one broke six months ago, and is about sexual harassment from a decade before that. The other broke last night, and is about sexual harassment from 18 years earlier. One case in Alberta, one in B.C.
But. But the two tales, appearing on the same day in June 2018, are connected.
If what Kent Hehr did resulted in him being considered unfit for cabinet, is Justin Trudeau similarly unfit?
Now, Justin Trudeau is busy at the G7, preoccupied with the utter failure of his Trump charm offensive – and, perhaps, the utter collapse of his political base in Ontario. But when he gets back to Ottawa, you can reasonably expect he will be asked:
Why aren’t you facing the same fate Kent Hehr did?
Good question, and I’m sure it will be asked.
But I don’t see anything in there that could be seen as sexual harassment. He could have said the same thing to any reporter of any gender. Without any other context it looks to me like he was just uncomfortable facing questioning by reporters, and made the cardinal sin of admitting answering the same question differently depending on the media. The reporter has every right not to speak about the incident, but that would clear up how she felt at the time.
You should read the whole article in the other post. There they make it clear that this was an unwanted sexual event. ‘Groping’.
That would be the ‘groping a strange young woman’ part further down the column. His ‘apology’ was basically that he would not have groped her had he known she was on assignment from major media..
If you read the whole column, it alleges that Trudeau “groped” the reporter in question. I doubt very much he would have groped a male, whether he was a reporter or not.
Besides, what bearing at all is a persons profession in all this?
I’ve heard whispers there is many more “incidents” like this with Trudeau, it will be most interesting if there is any truth to them and if anyone else comes forward.
The whole handling of the Hehr affair is a joke, btw.
Blows my mind Hehr still thinks he did nothing wrong.
Clearly the super secret sexual harassment workshop at the recent Liberal convention was all for show.
In light of the #MeToo movement and the increased scrutiny of candidates’ past written records (especially social media), how do you think the Bob Hunter incident from 2001 would have been handled in 2018?
Based on his narcissistic mannerisms, if Trudeau apologized to anyone for anything, his actions must have been significant and public. As for his actions? – I believe his actions speak volumes more than his words. He is coached or scripted in saying the right thing but his actions, particularly from that long ago likely reflect his true character more than anything else. His apology in this referenced article reflects his concern for his reputation and not his actions. He hasn’t changed at all and never will.
I think an incident at a beer festival 18 years ago will do very very limited damage.
The damage will come when/if a similar story emerges from after he became an MP.
That is a very good question and one I hope a reporter raises with him upon his return.
Justin Trudeau is a two faced hypocrite.
He groped a woman, claimed he wouldn’t have done that if he had known she was a reporter….
So does that mean if she was a waitress, barista or real estate agent it would have been ok?
Time to call him out on his BS Hypocrisy.
#MeTooHypocrite #RespectBoundariesOfPersonalSpace #canpoli