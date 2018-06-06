Why Beaches-East York should vote for Arthur Potts

Warren — Musings —

He’s our friend, yes. But he is also the best representative for our riding.

Reasons:

He has one of the highest attendance records of any MPP – 96 per cent! (CBC)

He came up with smart policies that favoured young people. (Times-Colonist)

He has been at the forefront of fighting racism, anti-Semitism and misogyny. (B-M News)

He has helped to get hate charges laid – historically, for hate against women. (Sun)

He has brought jobs to East Toronto. (Observer)

He won big changes for consumers – across Canada. (CTV)

And on and on.

His NDP opponent, meanwhile, mocks Jews who “play the Holocaust card,” quote unquote. His NDP opponent calls those who support Israel racists. His NDP opponent calls Israeli Jews “terrorists.”

And on and on.

Arthur Potts is a good and decent person. His main opponent isn’t.

If you live in Beaches-East York, please vote for Arthur Potts.