Cabinet quickie roundup

It’s a not-bad shuffle, as shuffles go.

Quickie hot Kinsellatakes™:

Jonathan Wilkinson to Fisheries: Big promotion. Trudeau needed more B.C. bench strength, and this probably helps.

to Infrastructure: A few of my colleagues have dealt with this fellow, and they rave about him. Smart, professional, maybe a future leadership prospect. Has friends in every party. Bill Blair to something called “Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction”: Given the fact that Blair was responsible for Harper’s G20, which an outside review accurately called “the most massive compromise of civil liberties in Canadian history,” it sounds like the feds plan to take a bit of a harder rhetorical line on border issues – or, more than Ahmed Hussen did, at least. We shall see. The Ford folks, at least, are relieved.

to something called “Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction”: Given the fact that Blair was responsible for Harper’s G20, which an outside review accurately called “the most massive compromise of civil liberties in Canadian history,” it sounds like the feds plan to take a bit of a harder rhetorical line on border issues – or, more than Ahmed Hussen did, at least. We shall see. The Ford folks, at least, are relieved. Dominic LeBlanc to Intergovernmental: Surprising. No Prime Minister relinquishes their hold on intergovernmental files – ever. But maybe Trudeau knows he needs someone to calm the churning provincial waters. Dom can do that – but the Fisheries Dom, not the House Leader Dom.

to Intergovernmental: Surprising. No Prime Minister relinquishes their hold on intergovernmental files – ever. But maybe Trudeau knows he needs someone to calm the churning provincial waters. Dom can do that – but the Fisheries Dom, not the House Leader Dom. Pablo Rodriguez to Heritage: Pablo is amazing. Liked on all sides of the House, trilingual, affable, smart. He once said to me how smart and respected Lisa is, so that means he has excellent judgment, too. (And, in a coma he’ll do better than Joly did.)

The groping scandal suggested to me Trudeau would dial up the number of women in cabinet, but he really didn’t. It’s about the same. Maybe he doesn’t think he has any exposure in that regard.

Not sure he’s right about that.