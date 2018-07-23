Death on the Danforth

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Lisa and the kids and I live a few blocks from where it happened last night. We know the Danforth – that’s what it’s called here, “the Danforth” – quite well.

In the Summertime, it’s a really busy strip, with hordes of people strolling on the sidewalks and checking out the restaurants. On a weekend night, you’ll be lucky if you can find a parking spot on or near the Danforth.

There’ll be lots of politicians talking about “thoughts and prayers,” lots of police pleas for eyewitnesses, lots of people expressing shock about what happened to their neighbourhood. Sadly, these days, none of that is anything new.

Me, I just have two questions: where did that bastard get his handgun?

And, what has changed in Toronto in 2018, to make this what it is – which is our summer of the gun?