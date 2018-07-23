Feature, Musings —07.23.2018 06:16 AM—
Death on the Danforth
Lisa and the kids and I live a few blocks from where it happened last night. We know the Danforth – that’s what it’s called here, “the Danforth” – quite well.
In the Summertime, it’s a really busy strip, with hordes of people strolling on the sidewalks and checking out the restaurants. On a weekend night, you’ll be lucky if you can find a parking spot on or near the Danforth.
There’ll be lots of politicians talking about “thoughts and prayers,” lots of police pleas for eyewitnesses, lots of people expressing shock about what happened to their neighbourhood. Sadly, these days, none of that is anything new.
Me, I just have two questions: where did that bastard get his handgun?
And, what has changed in Toronto in 2018, to make this what it is – which is our summer of the gun?
My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r
— n💫 (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018
You ask, “what has changed in Toronto in 2018, to make this what it is – which is our summer of the gun?”
Looking at the police statistics, homicides took a jump in 2016 from a near steady level of 56/yr. The numbers were 51, 56, 57, 58, 57 and then jumped to 74, 66 and this years pace 81*. (* – if we exclude the Yonge street van killings).
Something changed back to start 2016.
https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiNmFiNjgyYzYtMjlhZi00ODA4LThkNjgtNDZmZWFjYjhhY2IyIiwidCI6Ijg1MjljMjI1LWFjNDMtNDc0Yy04ZmI0LTBmNDA5NWFlOGQ1ZCIsImMiOjN9
Thanks Walter
what needs to be done, the bleeding heart politicians will never allow.
They need to take the cuffs off the cops and let them do their jobs. It will get dirty at times, and may even involve the police being “politically incorrect”. And that’s exactly why it won’t happen.
As for the gun, I’m sure you have noticed police chiefs/politicians saying 50% of crime guns recovered are now “domestically sourced”.
Dirty little secret I’ve been told about that by municipal officers (Toronto, Durham, Peel), provincial officers (OPP) and federal officers (RCMP):
If a crime gun is recovered that is untraceable BUT is of a make and model legally available in Canada, then it is assumed the gun was “domestically sourced”