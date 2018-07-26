Musings —07.26.2018 08:18 PM—
Ford drops a bomb
He did it. He really did it. Wow.
This is huge. And good, I think.
Premier Doug Ford is slashing the size of Toronto city council almost in half before the October election, the Star has learned.
In a stunning development, Ford is also cancelling planned regional chair elections in Peel and York, thwarting the ambitions of his political foe Patrick Brown, the former Progressive Conservative leader, as well as those of former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca.
Conservative sources said legislation will be tabled as early as Monday to cut Toronto council from a planned 47 councillors to 25, and ward boundaries would match federal and provincial ridings.
Now he just needs to make John Tory a mayor with true executive powers.
Hell, maybe a Kinsella will run yet!
Wow! Without even pretending to consult the public? That is ballsy and I guess you can like it until the next thing comes along and he is chopping at something dear to your heart. What will it be? TVO? Provincial parks? municipal long term care centres? With a totally beholding caucus there is no stopping him.
I don’t think in human history the public has ever lost a wink of sleep at the thought of FEWER politicians in government.
And he did talk about aligning Toronto’s “wards” with provincial and federal riding boundaries during the campaign.
Incredible..
Good work Premier Doug…now stop the Bala dam and you are golden…!
Ford was being moderate…He should have chopped the council to ten.
Don’t give a shit, I’m moving.
No sign of the moderate and reasonable Ford you claim existed, yet. Just the petty and vindictive Ford we feared.
Good for Ford. Toronto council has been low value for far too many years: It’s a showboat for circus acts, a megaphone for virtue signallers, and a romper room for adults who never moved beyond adolescents.
Love the idea.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie seems very pleased with the plan to kill the Peel Regional Chair too.
As for giving Mayor Tory more power, since we actually vote for the mayor directly he/she should be more that just another vote on council equal to the Councillors. How much extra power, I’m not sure.
And I guess support/hate for the idea will all depend on your feeling about the person currently in the mayors seat. when Miller was mayor and wanted more power, the right said hell no.
When Ford was mayor, the left said holy hell we’re glad
Fantastic move by the Premier. This will no doubt get the (p/manties) in a bunch of those living high on the hog on City Council.
Common Sense is returning back to Queens Park and I believe that it would be a good suggestion for all municipalities to follow suit.