Ford drops a bomb

Warren — Musings —

He did it. He really did it. Wow.

This is huge. And good, I think.

Premier Doug Ford is slashing the size of Toronto city council almost in half before the October election, the Star has learned.

In a stunning development, Ford is also cancelling planned regional chair elections in Peel and York, thwarting the ambitions of his political foe Patrick Brown, the former Progressive Conservative leader, as well as those of former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca.

Conservative sources said legislation will be tabled as early as Monday to cut Toronto council from a planned 47 councillors to 25, and ward boundaries would match federal and provincial ridings.

Now he just needs to make John Tory a mayor with true executive powers.

Hell, maybe a Kinsella will run yet!