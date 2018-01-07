Warren — Musings —07.01.2018 11:59 AM Happy day, eh? Happy Canada Day, eh. That’s my flag up at the lake, ya hoser. Tweet Share Share 4 Comments Mike Milner says: July 1, 2018 at 4:01 pm Happy Canada Day to you and yours Warren. Hope everybody thoroughly enjoys themselves. With all that is going on in the world these days, its a great time to reflect on how we live in the greatest country on earth. I’m an unabashedly outspoken patriot when it comes to Canada. Cheers and hoist a cold one eh! Reply Derek Pearce says: July 1, 2018 at 6:49 pm Happy Canada Day ya hoser! In spite of all the shit in the world I’m still happy to live in the best damned country on the planet! Reply Warren says: July 1, 2018 at 9:15 pm Ditto brother Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: July 1, 2018 at 9:47 pm Warren, I’m far too biased to render judgment on whether this is the greatest or best country in the world. But given the way both Harper and Trudeau have handled the veterans file, I have my doubts. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
