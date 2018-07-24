07.24.2018 12:11 PM

Help wanted

Daisy is growing!

We are looking for two people – one, a top-notch researcher/writer person with a knowledge of the provincial government. And, two, someone who is an equally-top-notch administrator who wants to work with a dynamic group of folks.

You should also like dogs. A lot.

Send your CVs and cover letters to Lisa at daisygroup dot ca!

Share
Share

4 Comments

  1. liz snelgrove says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Hello,
    When you say “administrator” do you mean office admin or leader?
    Thanks,
    Liz Snelgrove

    Reply
  2. Angie says:
    July 24, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Where are these positions offered? City? Is it remote?

    Reply
  3. Matt says:
    July 24, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Roxy and The Mighty Finn get final approval I assume?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*