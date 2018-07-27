07.27.2018 09:45 AM

I admit it: I love KFC!

Our Daisy colleagues are really, really smart.

I think this is a really good idea, don’t you?

Share
Share

6 Comments

  1. Obvious Sock-puppet #12 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    I suppose if Intellectual Property ninjas sent from Kentucky by The Colonel himself rappel down from the ceiling to try and kill this campaign with The Death of A Thousand Writs™, then that will make the news in a big way, which is — what? Free advertising? Probably with a sympathetic press, too.

    So it’s all good, even if it goes wrong. Right?

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Warren,

    Looks OK to me trademark and copyright wise. No visible barrel in sight — and may Lisa get all her opponents over said barrel!

    And the green bottle, why?

    Reply
  3. Little_Bit_Bent says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:08 am

    That looks pretty close to the real thing. Maybe put a maple leaf behind her, then you could always claim it was just a flag, not a barrel.

    And do you really want to associate her with greasy fried chicken?

    But it definitely sticks in my head. I’m undecided whether I like it or not.

    Reply
  4. Dork in East York says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Warren, the city logo is not allowed on candidate campaign material 😉

    Reply
  5. Kalford says:
    December 27, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    If I were on the opposing campaign team, I would love that slogan. It offers so much to spin with.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*