If Justin Trudeau was a client
Both of us find that laughable, believe me. So there’s at least one thing we agree on.
Something on which we likely wouldn’t agree is this: the problem caused by the reappearance of the Creston Valley Advance – from so far away, from so long ago – simply isn’t going away. If just yesterday’s Washington Post, CNN and others are any indication, the groping story is worming its way into the popular consciousness, and getting bigger.
Trudeau and his senior team obviously believe otherwise. That’s why they have continued to rely on a lawyer’s slippery sophistry – that Trudeau doesn’t recall any “negative interactions” – in the face of ridicule and disbelief, even from Liberals. But it simply isn’t working. It isn’t.
For staff, stories like this are very difficult. Talking to your boss about policy and politics is easy. Talking to him about how he conducts himself in private – talking about sexual conduct – is very, very awkward. I feel sorry for the staffers who have been assigned to deal with this mess.
So, to those who are trying to put out this dumpster fire, here’s some advice, gratis.
- It’s never the break-in, it’s the cover-up. The victim wrote that editorial, and it went unrebutted for almost two decades. It is fact, now. Efforts to deny it or dilute it won’t work. Claiming she doesn’t want to talk about it – and insisting that we should all therefore drop the subject – won’t work either. The issue is the conduct of the Prime Minister of Canada.
- Lawyers stink at comms. Everything he says needs to be run past the lawyers, yes, because we are (a) ostensibly talking about what is considered criminal offence and (b) there is no statute of limitations on same. But the lawyers should not be deciding what is effective communications strategy – because they mostly all suck at it. (Don’t believe me? Consider how effective the “don’t recall negative interactions” line has been in putting out the dumpster fire.)
- Falling on one’s sword, in politics, works – as long as you are not doing it every day. There is a lot of affection for Trudeau in this country, still. He needs to take control of this, personally. He needs to say only one thing.
- This is what he needs to say, straight to camera – no staff, no lawyerly talking points. “Eighteen years ago, my Dad was dying. Eighteen years ago, I went to an event to receive a donation because my brother had been killed. I went to that event, and I was not in a good frame of mind. I drank too much. I don’t recall doing what this woman said I did, at all – but if she says I did it, I did it. I apologized to her then, and I apologize to her now. I am ashamed of my conduct. I am embarrassed. I am disgusted by what she says I did. I have reached out to her, and spoken to her directly, to apologize and tell her that I intend to take proactive, positive steps to address my conduct and ensure this never happens again. That includes not drinking alcohol.”
- He then needs to disappear for the rest of the Summer, and get some counselling. That isn’t comms advice, but it’s what a man who aspires to be a feminist should do.
Will he? Beats me.
But he should.
Number 4 won’t work.
Lots of people have knowledge of his serial predatory behaviour much more recently than 2000. It’s not an isolated incident. It’s a pattern.
The amount of knowledge you have is not the amount of knowledge 35 million Canadians have. So, no.
That’s interesting. Others have made similar claims including shunning female staff members who thwarted his advances. Of course this is unsubstantied by anything tangible. But as long as the story continues circulating, it’s akin to beating the bushes- never know what might come out.
I personally think that if you’re going to throw around statements like that, they should have significantly more detail attached to them.
This seems an extraordinary prescription for an apparently innocuous moment of male semi-conscious behaviour. The #metoo version of sackcloth?
What % of voters are hung up on the absence of at least a vague outline of what happened? It feels like we’re never going to get one in this case, either, which makes it difficult to make a firm gut call on how you feel about Trudeau’s behaviour in Creston. People who already didn’t like him will see it as a fireable offense, and supports will minimize or explain it away.
With Al Franken, people at least knew what he was accused of and could make a judgement over whether they felt that it warranted a resignation. If this is what we want the new standard to be I wouldn’t be surprised if half the HoC and Congress was forced into early retirement, which would probably be a good thing.
None of this addresses the fact that he has set the bar at: any indiscretion ever is a firing offence. An impossible standard to meet, which is why is a ridiculous standard to set. But set it he did, and not a little self-righteously. And now he has to work within those confines, which is why a lawyerly non-denial is his only (albeit very weak) play.
#2 is bang on. When I was in private practice, I never ever spoke to the media or made any kind of statement intended for public consumption about anything to do with a client. If a client had a comms issue or needed PR help, I sent them straight to a PR firm. Unfortunately, many lawyers can’t help themselves.
Which is why the media have to ask Trudeau and the PMO if there is a non-disclosure agreement with the victim in place. And if so, if he will waive it.
Are we getting these vague answers because he knows he is protected by an NDA?
Saying you do not recall any negative interaction is about the worst thing you can say about a situation like that because IF true the perpetrator does not see it as negative, only the victim.
Yes lawyers suck at comms. They always say “We will vigorously defend against this lawsuit.” I can’t be the only one who thinks that that sounds like the client is guilty or liable, but will throw a lot of money at wiggling away?
And this bears repeating – saying essentially that if he had known who she was or who she represented he wouldn’t have done what he did….other than the alleged act, THAT is probably the most damaging thing about this story.
Why in the world would he go for counselling for something he did when he was single
eighteen years ago that he blames on alcohol, the stress of his brother’s death and his father’s impending death? If you say you are looking for honesty and contrition, why tack on a boilerplate ritual abasement that implies some kind of ongoing dysfunction?