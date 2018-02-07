07.02.2018 11:07 AM

I’m proud to have worked for a Prime Minister who never once was asked this question

…and who never once needed to give an evasive, equivocating answer.

Here.

  1. Wally says:
    July 2, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Must admit, that is true. But Chretien was cut from a different cloth than the present occupier of the PM position. Chretien went to law school, worked his way up, and is a self-made man (and I say that as someone who is not especially fond of him). The current occupier is a silver spoon, socialist, hypocritical, CO2-emitting clown. Chretien and Martin must cry when they see what this fool has done to our country’s finances after all their hard work.

    PS: As Trudeau himself said, you must believe the accusers. He did it.

