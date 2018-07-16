Musings —07.16.2018 01:44 PM—
Let’s talk about sex
Ontario’s new Progressive Conservative government appears to be retreating from its decision to teach the 1998 sex-education curriculum, which predates Google, social media and same-sex marriage.
While Education Minister Lisa Thompson reiterated the updated 2015 syllabus, which is opposed by social conservatives, is being scrapped, she insisted issues of consent, gender, same-sex relationships, and cyber safety would still be taught this fall even though those elements are not included in the old lesson plan.
Good decision. They clearly listened to Canada’s Best-Loved Punk Political Podcast™, The Kinsellacast, wherein I said they were making a mistake.
You’re welcome, children of Ontario. My bill is in the mail, parents.