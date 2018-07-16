Let’s talk about sex

Here:

Ontario’s new Progressive Conservative government appears to be retreating from its decision to teach the 1998 sex-education curriculum, which predates Google, social media and same-sex marriage.

While Education Minister Lisa Thompson reiterated the updated 2015 syllabus, which is opposed by social conservatives, is being scrapped, she insisted issues of consent, gender, same-sex relationships, and cyber safety would still be taught this fall even though those elements are not included in the old lesson plan.