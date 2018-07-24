Musings —07.24.2018 06:08 AM—
My question.
How did someone with diagnosed psychosis get a restricted weapon?
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 23, 2018
I suppose organized crime.
The obvious answer is the black market.
And with everything I’ve been hearing about this guy, I believe the mentall illness claim is 100% bullshit.
Media like the CBC are actively trying to sanitize his past. The question is why?