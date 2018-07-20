Musings —07.20.2018 08:43 AM—
Nooooobody should tax-evade and then claim to be a law-and-order guy
From a few years back, but interesting. And a watch worth $14,000! That’s keeping expensive time, Bad Boy!
‘Bad Boy’ Lastman son faces legal woes; Charged Jan. 10 at Pearson airport $14,000 in goods alleged undeclared
Bob Mitchell
Toronto Star
Bad Boy furniture czar Blayne Lastman, known for wearing jailbird garb in his television commercials, is facing his own legal troubles.
Lastman, 44, has been charged with three Canada Customs violations, including allegedly smuggling goods worth more than $14,000 into Canada at Pearson airport.
According to public court information, Lastman is alleged to have failed to tell Canada Customs inspectors that he was bringing clothing, accessories and a watch worth a total of $14,152.29 back with him into Canada after arriving on a late flight Jan. 9.
“It’s being straightened out,” said Lastman yesterday when asked about the charges. “It’s really nothing.”
Lastman said he expects the case to be settled when he appears in a Brampton court April 1.
The youngest son of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman was charged Jan. 10 at 1: 40 a.m. by Canada Customs inspectors working Terminal 2, according to the public information filed at the Grenville & William Davis Courthouse in Brampton.
Lastman was charged with making false or deceptive statements, evading or attempting to evade paying federal duties and taxes for the goods, as well as smuggling or attempting to smuggle goods in Canada, whether clandestinely or not, that are subject to duties and taxes into the country.
The showy businessman re-launched the Bad Boy name and outlandish commercials in 1991, 16 years after his father had gotten out of the furniture and appliance business.
