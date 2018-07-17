Musings —07.17.2018 09:11 AM—
The new world disorder
This morning, Putin again viewed a map of the five places he plans to annex next: Eastern Ukraine, Transnistria and Gagauzia in Moldova, Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia. To do so, he needs Republicans to match their rhetoric with action.
They won’t. #uspolitics
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 17, 2018
Putin bad, we good, but I hope no-one thinks we are going to go to war with Russia over these five. Nice people, etc,. but… I would have thought that was obvious but I’m beginning to worry that progressive forces will start war-mongering on the basis that Trump might be opposed,
Having dispatched Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria just this century with millions of deaths, and with Iran firmly in its gunsights, perhaps we should praise the US for its highly moderate approach to world domination. Then there’s the US support for the wonderful Saudis bombing Yemen back to the stone age. All highly commendable.
By comparison, Russia seems like a piker. Putin will have to galvanize himself into some righteous bloody invasions soon, so he can keep up.