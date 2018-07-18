This is a hate crime

It is also an attempted murder on a man because he is a Muslim. It needs to be condemned by all, and pursued by police with a vengeance.

Mohammed Abu Marzouk, 39, was just about to head home from a picnic he was attending with his family near the Mississauga Valley Community Centre on Sunday night when two men passing on foot behind his car started shouting at the family, “f–king Arab people! Terrorists,” his wife, Diana Attar, said in an exclusive interview with CBC News.

“Please don’t touch him, please don’t hurt my husband. I have two little girls, please don’t hurt my husband,” Attar remembers pleading.

Nearby, she spotted a police car and ran to ask for help. When she returned, her husband had fallen to the ground, blood spilling from his ear and pooling around his head. Moments later, he lost consciousness and Attar began reciting prayers that Abu Marzouk would survive.

The father of two was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with what his family says were multiple fractures to the face along with brain hemorrhaging. Almost immediately, he was taken into surgery where Attar says they “removed a part of his skull” to stop the bleeding and put on a breathing tube.

All the while, Attar says, her four-and six-year-old daughters were asking her if their dad had died and if they would ever see him again.