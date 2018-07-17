Feature, Musings —07.17.2018 09:31 AM—
What Kathleen Wynne is owed
Steve Paikin is a nicer guy than me. As seen here, he is urging people to forgive Kathleen Wynne’s disappearance from the legislature.
I am not so forgiving.
The Ontario Liberal Party was my political home. I was proud to run its winning war rooms in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and to serve under Dalton McGuinty and Don Guy. I was equally proud to work with great people like Chris Morley, Laura Miller and Brendan McGuinty.
Kathleen Wynne – and her Wizard and her Board, the ones who pushed out dissenters and made themselves a fortune in contracts from both the party and the government – have destroyed the Ontario Liberal Party, perhaps for good.
This is Kathleen Wynne’s legacy:
• The loss of party status, and all that goes with that.
• A double-digit debt, one that will be impossible to pay off for years to come.
• The worst election performance in Ontario political history.
• A party that is reviled and despised, and with no sense of what it stands for anymore.
When the microphones and cameras were pointed her way, Kathleen Wynne was charming and exuded warmth. When they weren’t, Kathleen Wynne was just another politician: a ruthless operator, one who was willing to say and do anything to hold onto power. One who believed it was all about her.
To my friend Steve Paikin, then, I respectfully dissent. I say, instead, that this is all that Kathleen Wynne and her loathsome wrecking crew are owed:
Nothing.
“have destroyed the Ontario Liberal Party, perhaps for good.” As an NDP voter this fills me with warn fuzzy feeling.
… while filling the rest of the province with a strong urge to vomit. How Andrea Horwath continues to have a job astonishes me. Her platform this time around couldn’t have been more different than last time, which suggests that her principal goal is getting elected and ideals be damned. And faced with a buffoon on one side and the most unpopular premier in recent memory on the other, she *still* can’t win? And now the NDP has to pretend she did a really good job and she’ll hold those darn PCs to account! God help Ontario if she ever does win.
The OLP is now an object of scorn and derision….and rightly so.
Well said.
Oh, spare us, Warren. Dalton got out of Dodge when he became too radioactive, but his radioactivity came as a result of his own political gamesmanship vis-a-vis the gas plants. Wynne was left to pick up the pieces, and a visit to the fever swamps of the right (read: any comment section on a national newspaper) had less to do with policy and more to do with Wynne’s sexuality and gender.
Whatever sins the OLP committed were rooted in not reversing Mike Harris’ disastrous policies and listening too much to quote-unquote “experts” (read: Ed Clark) who always had a slick neoliberal answer to everything, especially in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The choice to privatize Hydro One is Exhibit A. But if you’re really coming to us blaring an out-of-context debt number as if that’s supposed to mean something to us, that tells me you’re playing concern troll more than actually wanting to solve problems. Austerity failed wherever it was implemented. Ontario’s infrastructure is rapidly aging and in dire need of updating and maintenance. Unless you’ve got fresh rail systems and bridges lying around your backyard, yeah, we’re going to need to spend some money. And the hack-and-slash privatize-everything PC party will not be the ones to do it. Heaven help us if another financial crash arrives with Doug Ford at the wheel. Wynne had problems, but they were Liberal problems, not Wynne problems. Ford will simply run Naomi Klein’s Shock Doctrine to the letter. Mark my words.
If you’re upset that Wynne didn’t save Ontario from it’s own short-sighted voters, that’s a symptom of a bigger problem than just one failed leader, Warren. The OLP has a blind spot for the excesses of capitalism and it needs to be rectified before it ever has a chance of regaining its status again.
” and a visit to the fever swamps of the right (read: any comment section on a national newspaper) ”
Oh, wow. Someone didn’t get the memo: Canada’s news media (like all western democracies) are firmly left-wing. The National Post might be centrist, but that’s as far as it goes.
“had less to do with policy and more to do with Wynne’s sexuality and gender. ”
I call BULLSHIT on that one.
“not reversing Mike Harris’ disastrous policies ”
You mean the ones that were implemented to repair the damage caused by Bob Rae’s disastrous policies?
“Naomi Klein’s Shock Doctrine”
Oh yeah, now THERE is a credible source of realistic, rational ideas, right? Nothing flaky about her at all, nope…
Well, if Ford is indeed announcing an audit of the books this afternoon as I suspect he will, life is about to get much much worse for Wynne, The Wizard and The Board.
The rebuilding of the Ontario Liberal Party needs to start at the top. The recent debacle at the polls was the most likely outcome of the party executives’ decision to allow Wynne et als egos and senses of entitlement to dominate. If the executive didn’t see it coming, then they are incompetent and need to go. If they did see it coming, but did nothing to mitigate the results, then they need are incompetent. Either way, it is time for everyone at the top to leave.
You can place the blame of the demise of the Ontario Liberal Party on one person, and you can connect the dots with enough proof to make a correct argument.
Trudeau and Wynne turned the Liberal Party from a natural party of government to a circus freak show. Throwing our money away like it is confetti.
Wait till @fordnation’s audit of the Ontario government becomes public! This is going to be a bombshell. Every time Horwath says she wants to go back to the “good old days” of Wynne, the worse she will look.
More like jail time.
Lock her up, sez I, set an example. Politicians never suffer the same consequences as we tax paying lower class, common folk.
Not only that BUT she single-handedly RUINED Ontario for generations to come!!
Not for everyone, just urban liberals and rightly so.
..you gotta know when to hold’em know when to fold’em….self before party..sad
I have heard this about Liberal parties before. It’ll be a long stint in the wilderness perhaps, but they’ll be back.
Wynne would have to put on some advanced running shoes to match what I perceive is the self-aggrandizement I read here most days.
Ontario had bad choices this past election, but voters unerringly chose Trump-lite. My hearty congrats from the hinterland of the East Coast.
You will perhaps excuse me if I find cognitive dissonance between Trump criticism on the one hand, and the apparent rapture surrounding the socially regressive Ford on the other. Perhaps the education system in Ontario no longer provides a primer on basic logic. And of course, if true, Wynne can take the blame for that as well.
Dave Levac ( a principled liberal speaker of the house)resigned in time from the rotten poisoned political correct Wynne core and is a credible leadership candidate.
The NDP will only win if the number of welfare recipients and government employees outnumbers the number of taxpayers. If that happens, it is an economic catastrophe. Socialism works until they run out of your money, as Mrs. Thatcher said. Then the NDP loses and another Conservative government is elected.
The Conservatives can run a farm animal and still win.