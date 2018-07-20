Musings —07.20.2018 05:44 AM—
When everyone is a neo-Nazi, no one is a neo-Nazi
Gerald used to get that. He apparently doesn’t anymore.
I have been writing about the far Right for decades. Calling a mainstream political opponent “alt-Right” is appallingly stupid – it creates a false equivalency between mainstream political actors and actual neo-Nazis. It is dangerous and despicable. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/YCrtbgVXzl
Thanks for pointing that out. I’m from the old PC wing of the of what is now the CPC and yes, I’m probably right of centre. However, I do hold progressive social views, to an extent. When Butts’ calls us all Nazis it’s makes the blood boil. Anyway, I don’t always agree with you or your politics, but at least you are a gentleman about it. (Usually)
Gerald Butts and Justin Trudeau with is cabinet of underachieving ministers are playing the politics of identity. By trying to brand everyone and anyone who disagrees with the Liberal mantra, as either a Nazi or a Denier of their views on climate or immigration or whatever. The inference is, they are accusing normal honest every day middle of the road Canadian citizens of being equal to Holocaust deniers, or worse, the perpetrators of the Holocaust. It’s for us and ‘especially’ the media to call the Liberals and the unelected Gerald Butts out on this comparison to evil every time it is used, either verbally or tweeted out. Un-Canadian is something else the Liberals want to brand on anyone who disagrees with their point of view. This will hopefully backfire on the Liberals come election time. The Liberals are playing a dangerous game of trying to divide Canadians – let’s stand united against Trudeau’s politics of devision. Vote him out in 2019.
So much for the brains, behind the brains.
Then you have Andrea Horwath basically calling the new PC Minister of Community Safety a racist for wearing a bullet proof vest when he went on a ride along for six hours (7:00pm to 1:00am) with Toronto Police in the Jane and Finch area of Toronto despite the fact:
1) It is standard operating procedure for police to have civilians wear vests on ride alongs, and
2) Horwath was completely silent when an it was revealed an NDP candidate, now an NDP MPP called TPS Chief Mark Saunders, a black man, a “coon”
It’s only been about a week and a half since the Ontario legislature returned and she has proven, repeatedly, Ontario dodged a bullet by her losing the election.
2) https://www.thestar.com/news/queenspark/2018/05/30/horwath-denies-ndp-is-anti-police-in-wake-of-candidates-actions.html has a 3 paragraph quote from Horwath on the “coon” controversy. Unlike Ford, Horwath took numerous questions from the press every day during the election campaign.