A reporter writes

Some reporters like writing process stories. It’s easier than writing stories about actual issues, I guess.

Anyhow. A reporter has spent several days talking to anonymous sources about the Toronto municipal race.

He asked about four-year-old stuff the anonymous sources told him.

Like: some folks on some campaigns don’t, you know, like me. This is true. Sometimes, despite my charming and effervescent personality, they don’t. This upsets me a great deal, as you can well imagine.

And: my friend Nick Kouvalis and I weren’t friends. That’s true. We weren’t. And then John Tory brought us together. John does that: he brings people together – he doesn’t make them separate.

And this: this guy’s anonymous sources are big fat liars, turns out, and they said the Olivia Chow campaign was attacking Doug Ford. Newsflash: I don’t think we did so once. Also: Chow comms guy Jamie Heath and I – and, I suspect, Olivia Chow – talked to Doug pretty much every day during that campaign. That’s how we became friends. Oh, and this: we had a shared strategic objective – trying to get ahead of the aforementioned John Tory. (Didn’t happen.)

And: this guy’s stupid sources say Nick is a scary guy or something. And super mean and all that. Except, you know who faithfully publishes every single poll Nick creates? The selfsame reporter’s newspaper. Sheesh.

Also: this guy claims that John Tory was against Lisa Kinsella running for city council. When, in fact, it was the polar opposite. As in, the reverse. But that doesn’t stop this guy, no sir.

Because he had this one, too: this guy says reporters were “pissed off,” quote unquote, that I quoted them saying nice things about my candidate. Do I do that? Yes. Yes, I do. I will keep doing it, too, forever. (Oh, and the aforementioned Jamie Heath liked the quotes so much, he put them on a T-shirt. I hope that really pissed this guy off.)

Anyhow. There you go. This guy has a big scoop, with lots of anonymous sources. Big, big story.

And no one in the real world will give a shit.