About that dishonest UJA/CIJA fundraising appeal

Lisa and I have spent thousands on legal fees. We have spent many, many hours – personally and corporately – fighting Your Ward News. We have even gotten credible death threats for our trouble – with the trial coming up in October.

In all hat time, we have received no help whatsoever from the UJA or CIJA organizations. B’nai B’rith, yes. UJA and CIJA as organizations? Nothing. NOTHING.

Very disappointed to see them fundraising on the work of others.





