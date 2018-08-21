Musings —08.21.2018 06:03 PM—
Boom
Michael Cohen in a courtroom in SDNY, under oath, declared that the President directed him to commit a federal crime.
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 21, 2018
The Fixer is going to the BIG house and taking the fixed with him. Cohen may call the top bunk before The Duck joins him in his cell or cellblock. Cohen might have a chance to make Trump his bitch after all.
Oh happy day!
RW
Is there any legal reason Cohen’s statement of facts refers to “the candidate seeking federal office” (or something to that effect) rather than referring to Trump by name?
I mean, everyone knows who he’s talking about.
I don’t think Mueller gives a damn about Trump anymore. He’s got him dead to rights. To read the detail included in the indictments against the 12 Russians is staggering. I think Mueller is more interested in slowly breaking all of President Tanning Bed’s toys first cause that will break him. That means indicting his idiot sons and daughter, busting up his business and repossessing all his toys from golf courses to planes to real estate as reparation.
Every time Trump or one of his cronies goes on another rant Mueller just reaches for another file.
Bingo