Boy, nobody saw this coming
@MaximeBernier to set up his own right wing party #cdnpoli #CPC18 https://t.co/Cly7wkQfkc
— Robert Fife (@RobertFife) August 23, 2018
Said no one.
What does it say about Consevatives? It says that they never ever change: Tea Party vs. Establishment Republicans, Reform vs. PCs, and so on and so on. Conservatives are always at war with themselves.
This also proves my Justin Trudeau theory, yet again: he may not be as smart as his Dad, he may not be as politically skilled as Chretien, he may not be as principled as Dion. But, Jesus, is he ever lucky.
When your main adversaries are The Mango Mussolini, Blandy Scheer, Mad Max and the Guy Who Leads the NDP, you can’t help but win.
So the party of racists, bigots and homophobes isn’t racist, bigoted and homophobic enough for him?
Hey no sweeping generalization there.
I was a Conservative before the reformers took over and turned them in to the GOP North. Not all Cons are racists, but all racists are Cons, and the current incarnation of that party has no problems playing footsie with them, and Sad Max’s latest dog whistle tweets on immigration and multi-culturalism to the Canadian alt-right tells me he’s going to be even worse.
He’s just following the hardcore ‘progressive’ playbook. You’re either a fellow progressive, or you are a racist, bigot and homophobe. It really is that simple, to the true ideologues.
Now I know some people might view that as an overly-simplistic, childlike view of the world. Not me: I call it really damn convenient. Think of all the time you could save, Doc, debating political policy, discussing social viewpoints and arguing the merits of various solutions to the problems of society today. This way, you don’t have to actually *discuss* anything: every viewpoint contrary to your own is summarily dismissed, and your opponents simply labeled as ‘haters’!
It’s genius, really.
(if you have the stomach for it)
Mad Maxime is justified in terms of attempting to unseat Blandy Scheer given the prospects of no Conservative upset victory over PM Trudeau next electoral round. Mad Maxime
is posturing before CANADA’s population and he is stating that Scheer is a lackluster choice for governance. Is Mad Maxime right to split the Conservative Party in half histrionically as though he is having a temper tantrum like a petulant little kid strung out on sugar in contradistinction to the moribund leadership of Scheer?
My King James Bible sez ‘a house divided will fall’.
Let’s stand back and watch them implode en masse!
Thanks, Mad Maxime!
RW
Be careful what you might wish for. Have you seen who Ontario elected Premier.
I knew the guy had a healthy ego but wow! The National Post will sure be gnashing it’s teeth lol. Oh sorry, he’s not egotistical, he’s principled. Ahem.
The Liberals must be rubbing their hands and jumping up and down with glee today. As a mostly-Liberal but always firmly left voter, this gives me some bit of calm re the election next year.
Let the right-wing squabbling begin! Commencer!
That’s what Wynne’s Liberals thought after the Brown Fiasco. Granted, Trudeau is currently tied for the lead in polls whereas Wynne was universally unloved. But things change in politics, and 14 months is an eternity until then next election. Ask the Alberta NDP. Ask Doug Ford.
The Alberta NDP faces a newly *united* not split-apart right wing. The Wynne Liberals, apart from being passed their best before date, never faced a split vote among conservatives even after the Brown ouster. Go read the comments under articles at the National Post. There are a lot of Max True Believers who are easily defecting.
Oh I do wonder what is going through Stephen Harper’s mind right about now.
Stephen Harper’s mind is likely preoccupied right now over whether he should do more bong tokes, or have another triple vodka?
Personally, I think his brain is better off with the bong tokes as long as he is in Alberta and can buy good BC bud.
HarpyCONs should just chill out on some good bud & tunes IMHO.
RW
The mental image of Stephen Harper doing bong hits is priceless.
You have to wonder whether Harper is currently trying to talk Bernier out of it. I can’t imagine he’d stay silent on this, at least not behind the scenes anyway.
Harper is the father of “Divide the Right”. In fact, he fell in line with Manning when the PCs were actually in power. For that matter, he wrote a policy paper calling for the opposition to any legislation which changed the ethnic makeup of Canada. Sounds to me like Harper invented Maxime Bernier in his lab.
Harper was also smart enough to realize a divided right could never win power.
The PCPC was a broken party with a useless constitution and policy process. The reform party broke from that and rebuild the Conservative movement on a sound constitution that respects the grassroots (something the LPC still hasn’t done). Once that was done the CPC, the sask party and the UCPA have taken their places.
Lolololololololololol.
Hear that? It’s the 90s/early 2000s knocking on the CPC’s HQ doors.
So says the liberals and what came next for them?
What’s Dion and Iggy up to these days? Or Paul Martin?
There’s also this pattern of right leaning and nationalist Quebecers having this not-very-committed relationship with the PC/Conservative Party. It happened big-time under Mulroney, what with Lucien Bouchard etc. etc.
I think also that a lot of us, myself definitely included, don’t really understand Bernier all that well and what makes him tick. Some of his economic views are perfectly justifiable, for example. I’m with him on supply management for example. But I just don’t understand why so many people go ballistic on this diversity issue. But I guess I just don’t share their existential cultural insecurity.
Good grief!!! This is history repeating itself!
How about the last election in Alberta that had disgruntled Conservatives split off to the Wild Rose Party.
Divided vote ensued. AND AN NDP MAJORITY!
Can you imagine it happening federally!!!!
I can.
Not quite. Wildrose formed the official opposition to the PCs after the 2012 election. Prentice actually tried to ‘unite the right’ and succeeded in convincing most of the Wildrose caucus (including the leader) to cross the floor to the PCs. It wasn’t so much that the right-wing vote was split in 2015 – rather, the Tory vote dropped by 15% and the Wildrose vote dropped by 10% while the NDP vote shot up by 30%. No way to explain this other than to say a whole heck of a lot of people who previously voted Wildrose/PC voted NDP in 2015.
85% of Albertans – including a majority of those who voted NDP – did not want an NDP majority. That they did was a complete black swan event.
The next election will see a massive majority for a new Conservative party that will the distinction of having THE most conservative policy platform AND leader to be elected in CANADIAN HISTORY.
An NDP MP has just stated in the House that it was wrong of the Immigration Minister to say that public opinion must be considered when calculating immigration quotas. Not that the Liberals do that anyway, what with fully HALF of Canadians wanting the breaks put on an immigration intake that is the highest in the Western world per capita. Not counting the border crossers who arrived at Trudeau’s personal invitation. Regardless, we’re apparently at the point where just asking “what’s in it for Canadians?” has become verboten.
Why am I mentioning this in a thread about Bernier possibly forming his own party? Simply that the political class, in ignoring and deriding the legitimate concerns of ordinary Canadian taxpayers, are forcing the unheard/unwashed into new political vehicles. If Bernier creates a libertarian/mainstream party that speaks to them, better that than have them turn to fringe extremist organizations, wouldn’t you say? Yes it might well give the PM another term but our political discourse would benefit.
Pedant,
I’ve been out since 2009 but it really does make me wonder how much stage presence Max still has in Quebec? Will this go over as a lead balloon, or will the majority of Quebec CPC members go with Bernier? Hope someone here can give me a credible answer. Thanks.
Nah, better to call people who have legitimate concerns about illegal immigration (ahem, excuse me, “irregular border crossings”) racists and “deplorables”. That strategy worked like a charm south of the border.
Warren,
Well, yes and No. No serious observer can credibly suggest that the long-festering Chrétien vs. Martin feud has been put to bed — principally, because no one WANTS to put it to bed…
It doesn’t take a genius to recognize Justin’s deliberate choice to hang with the Martinites. So, our party is no smarter than the Conservatives.
Good comments and I really liked the Abbott and Costello remark about the NDP leader. (Who’s on first?)
That’s inside baseball/north of the Queensway stuff that the wider electorate doesn’t care about, the internal feuding had little to do with why Harper eventually won in 2006. Here we’re talking about a split into actual separate parties competing for votes. It may not end up 90s redux but it sure looks like it will. Fine by me.
Two words:
Selfish prick.
All he’s done is bitch and moan since he lost the leadership.
Michelle Rempel made a statement a few days ago. Bernier needed to decide who he wanted to win in 2019. Them or Trudeau.
Seems he’s chosen Trudeau.
what a f#$king joke… JT now guaranteed majorities for the next 10 years. Why even hold the elections?
Overheard in a coffee shop:)
The world’s biggest liar walks into a bar and orders a diet coke. The bartender says “Get it yourself, I don’t feel so great today.”
On the other hand, this could be a net win for Sheer. It removes a millstone from around his neck, and deprives the Liberals of rhetorical bludgeon against the Tories. (“See, that xenophobic, anti-immigrant, economic crank has left the party, and never spoke for us.”)
A Tory victory in 2019 was a long shot anyway. It remains to be seen whether Max’s new party get much in the way of support. If it takes off, getting 5-10%, then yes Sheer and Co. are in trouble, but if it only proves a fringe, then they should be fine. If the polling is close in 2019, Sheer could make the argument that a vote for the Max Party is a vote for Justin.
So perhaps this is short term pain, long term gain; or perhaps I’m being far to generous. Given Trudeau’s boundless luck, probably the latter.
Heard from a couple this afternoon.
1) Bernier has had this plan since he lost the leadership and has be quietly been trying to get select current CPC MP’s to join him. I’m told he hasn’t been having much success.
2) Bernier had a very testy phone conversation with Scheer last week and agreed to stop tweeting until after the convention. Bernier was back on twitter an hour after that conversation.
3) Several CPC MP’s, presumably those he tried to recruit talked with him over the last few days and he gave them his word he wouldn’t do this before the convention.
An address to a post I submitted long ago and reversed. Is Andrew |Sheer a Harper conservative or a Joe Clark conservative?
Stephen Harper
@stephenharper
50m
It is clear that Max never accepted the result of the leadership vote and seeks only to divide Conservatives. His decision today allows the Conservative Party of Canada to move forward united behind our Leader @AndrewScheer.
View details
we will see… I am not sure Max commands a significant level of support for this move, his run in the last leadership race notwithstanding
Bernier used to head an economic think tank. He’s seen the numbers and he knows Canada depends on immigration and diversity to compete in a hyper-complex global economy (and it is global and will stay so because that’s the direction the money flows). He’s demonstrating that he’s little more than a cynic in a shiny suit. He sensed how weak the Conservative party is and tried to make some moves. Eels like him don’t belong anywhere near power. Why would anyone fall for his bullshit?
Thank Jeebus this has happened and let’s hope the CONservatives don’t have the fortitude to take him down.
It’ll translate to the good old days of the CRAP (Conservative, Reform, Alliance Parties) mish mash with no one getting elected by the Liberals and the odd NDPer.
The mainstream media gave a megaphone to Kellie Leitch and Maxime Bernier when they were members of the Conservative Party, because it helped Trudeau. Now that Bernier is outside the Conservative Party, it helps Trudeau less for the mainstream media to give Bernier a megaphone,
Scheer is going to be running on repealing the carbon tax, while the xenophobes will be with Bernier.
Trudeau can’t use that bogeyman against Scheer like he was planning to. Because focusing on Bernier’s issues rather than the pocketbook issues that Scheer is going to run on will not help Trudeau.
Bernier didn’t run his leadership campaign on xenophobia. Leitch did and got 7%. So Bernier’s jump on the xenophobia horse seems rather misguided.
So only one person here thinks this is good for the Conservatives because it takes away one of Trudeau’s weapons that he was planning to beat them over the head with till the next election? The anti-immigration guy is gone. Isn’t that good for the Conservatives?
I think it is too early to really say how this will go, but my gut instinct is Bernier’s party will get less than 1% of the popular vote and Trudeau will get another term and no not due to vote splitting, but rather a weak NDP combined with Conservatives failure to pick up enough Blue Liberals and Red Tory swing voters. For all those who point to the split in Alberta and federally in the 90s, lets remember splits that went nowhere, like Jack MacLaren’s defection to the Trillium Party and how the PCPO still won the election anyways and his former riding too. Or how about the BC Conservatives, yet that didn’t stop Christy Clark from winning in 2013 and when they only recruited 10 candidates in 2017, the BC Liberal vote still went down anyways.
This suggests to me the fringe right are loud and noisy, but their actual support is fairly limited. The main thing standing in the way of Conservatives forming government is too many Canadians still think they are too right wing (very few think they are not right wing enough) and so if they want to win, they are going to have to upset their base to pick up the middle of the road voters they need.