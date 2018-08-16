08.16.2018 09:00 AM

Calling all smart #UofT and #Ryerson students

Are you smart?  Can you write?  Can you research?  Do you harbour a desire to be a famous hack or flack one day?

Good news! Daisy Group is looking for a student (and maybe two) who attends, or has recently graduated from, U of T and/or Ryerson.  We are looking for folks who are nearby: it’s easier on you, and it’s easier on us.  Full or part-time are possible, depending on how amazing you are.

Email lisa at daisygroup dot ca (not me).  And don’t delay!

