08.25.2018
Death of a monster
Two Canucks on the mid-terms campaign trail.
The elderly woman approached us at the corner of Wythburn Road and Mardale Avenue, in South Portland. She squinted at us.
We’d seen her earlier. She wasn’t on the list the Democrats had given to us. She had a couple big pitbulls. She thought we had kept away because of the dogs.
Lisa shook her head. “No, you have beautiful dogs,” she said. “We are working for the Democrats, getting out our vote for the mid-terms.”
The older woman regarded us, a hand up to her eyes, because it was so sunny out. “I’m a registered Republican,” she said. “Voted for Trump.”
Lisa smiled at her. “Well, we hope you might consider voting a Democratic ticket this time,” she said. She extended one of the pieces of lit we’d been leaving with people in the hardscrabble working class neighbourhood on Portland’s South side.
The woman took it, looked at it, then looked up at us. “I’m going to vote Democrat this time,” she said, finally.
“That’s great!” Lisa said. “Up and down the ticket?”
“Up and down,” the woman said, and then she gave us a smile.
It was like that everywhere, yesterday. Two years ago, we knocked on lots of doors for Hillary Clinton in Maine and New Hampshire. We encountered lots of people who didn’t like her – including Democrats. It was depressing.
This time, it was different. The change was stunning. Not a single Republican – not one. And we ran into not a few Republicans who said they were going to switch.
One woman – a registered, life-long Republican voter – said to us: “He embarrasses us. He makes America look terrible to the world.”
Yesterday was a good day.
Change is coming, my friends. A blue wave is coming.
The monster will soon meet his end, and it will be another gloriously sunny day.
Good for you both, for doing this, and I hope your “field results” are reflective of how things go across the U.S..
My concern has been that some Trump voters will put pride before logic. That is, they know how abhorrent Trump is, but by voting Dem they are admitting their mistake. People do a lot of stupid things to avoid admitting fault, and when you listen to some of the TV interviews of Trump supporters, it’s hard to fathom they believe the idiocy they are spouting. Part of me wonders if they don’t believe it, either, but they are too embarrassed to admit they were wrong in 2016.
Let’s hope the privacy of the ballot box allows a private admission of this error, rather than doubling-down on the Monster.