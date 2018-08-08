Musings —08.08.2018 08:49 AM—
Free of charge. You’re welcome.
Expert analysis of Buck-A-Beer controversy:
• Ford’s core vote, who buy two-fours of Laker, eat barbecue and don’t know who Robert Mueller is, love it
• Ford haters, who drink oak-aged Serbian stout at a niece’s secular christening and eat pickled cauliflower, hate it. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 8, 2018
I’ll take a Laker anytime over a Dogma Crna Krava… 🙂
Maybe you should be offering your communication expertise to some of these hipster dipster micro breweries.
Saw a bunch interviewed yesterday “Oh no, no, no!! Our beer is far to high quality to sell in for a dollar a beer”
Yeah, enjoy your declining sales, morons.
It’s like a Tesla dealer complaining about a sale on Toyota tercels.
” Let them eat cake.” has morphed into ” Let them drink buck-a-beer”, Warren. Keep your eyes peeled for the Circuses, man!
The poor of Ontario can’t afford to drink beer at any price, Feudal Lord, Ford.
“The poor of Ontario can’t afford to drink beer at any price, Feudal Lord, Ford.”
No we can’t afford it…..but we find a way to drink it anyway n’est pas?
Yeah I’ve never seen a poor person drink alcohol ever.
Agreed, but selling off the furniture is no way to live like the ‘middle class’, man. If I want some brew or bud I have to sell off my junk, and I would rather make six figures screaming expletives through a microphone and 50,000 watts at Feudal Lord Ford instead, Brother Lance.
There has to be a better way to suffer in Ontario than this way. Frankly, I want a fat bastard tax placed on Premier Feudal Lord Ford and his merry band of corporatists right away. That should cover the brewskies IMHO.
LOL you’ve got the rose-coloured Liberal partisan lenses lazered to your corneas I see. Not much is going to change your mind that the “natural ruling party” is above reproach. But your “insults” of Ford could use more imagination. Why do you think after a mere 2 months in power, he’s a feudal lord? Just wondering? Wasn’t Ford’s campaign slogan “For The Serfs”?
In the race to the bottom, gravity is just not fast enough for this guy. Way to turn Ontario into a third-rate Simpson’s plot-line. We’ll see how brilliant this strategy looks a year from now.
After reading the CBC and other media accounts, I am astounded at the number of ways the beautiful people are finding to slam this one. Unfair to high-priced craft beers, the poor can’t afford beer at all, blah, blah. How can anyone turn this into a bad news story? All Ford is doing is reducing the price of ordinary beer to Quebec levels (albeit with some financial sleight-of-hand).
Although I’m conservative-leaning,the issue of vice brings out the inner Marxist in me. Over the last three generations, there has been a steady liberalization of vices that are enjoyed to some degree by the upper half and progressives generally. Marijuana, drugs generally, public drinking,alcohol advertising, sexual variety, gambling, “obscene” art (a.k.a. porn). But when it comes to vices that the upper and middle classes abjure, we go all Victorian and worry about what the lower classes can handle. Tobacco, obviously, but also sugary drinks and now apparently ordinary beer. I do wish Ford would respond to these criticisms by announcing he will fund cheaper beer through tolls on bike paths.
If people were really concerned about the exploitation of the lower half, they would forget beer and set their sights on the scandal of lottery tickets (and casinos). Who hasn’t seen the amounts spent by the needy in corner stores on that idiocy? The purveyor of that vice is, of course, government.
The other thing this does for Doug, free of charge, is that the whole no-fun crowd pops up and makes Ford looks like he’s in favour of fun, while Ford’s opponents are not. Like MADD coming out and saying that cheap beer is going to kill people. These are the same sort of puritan prigs who still think drinking outdoors, in a park, at a festival, etc. ought to be banned and illegal. Meanwhile, anyone (at least anyone who’s not a knob) who’s been to Europe realizes how stupid our whole approach to alcohol is in Canada. I’m not a Doug fan, but he is squarely in the corner of regular folks on this one.
It was a brilliant piece of marketing. For those that were bothering to find out, the minimum price in Ontario that you could sell beer at was already only $1.25. So by lowering the cost a whole .25 cents, Doug got millions of dollars of free publicity, especially from the “tut-tutting” CBC set. They couldn’t wait to breathlessly bring on their trendy artisan friends to talk about how their “creations” were being devalued. It reminded me of a wine snob I heard once who commented that there were too many people drinking white wine who should be drinking beer. The chattering classes continue to underestimate this guy, and still haven’t got a clue as why he has been successful.
Much froth about a tempest in a beer cup. This is only about a minimum price floor. The change now makes Ontario competitive to Quebec. Floor price of light beer in Quebec is $24. 37 and locked to inflation. It allows retailers to compete by having “sales” – you know like the things others advertise in newspaper flyers. Have you ever bought stuff on sale Robert? Rants about Ontarians being too poor to afford beer because of Ford the “feudal lord” is partisan hypocrisy to the max!
What?
You didn’t know life in Ontario suddenly became unaffordable on June 7th 2018 at approximately 9:20pm (the time news outlets declared a Ford PC majority)?
Up until the it was all rainbows, unicorns, lollipops and sunshine here.
Too funny Matt! Love your comments BTW.
Same thing happened to all Canadians on October 19th 2015 around the same time when we all felt a sudden ray of sunshine beaming up our butts.
Partisan zealotry makes the world go round, BuckO. It’s the fake so-called ‘non-partisans’ that piss me off, wonderboy.
And Feudal Lord Ford is offering buck-a-beer to appear to be benevolent. Benevolent dictators & Feudal Lords like to offer the pretence that they are all businesslike & more ‘progressive’ than the ‘progressives’ but the fact remains that our esteemed neophyte premier is a cruel curmudgeon like his neoconservative corporatist crony Ponzi Capitalist stooge buddies that offshored the entire wealth of Apple Inc. so that shareholders would not have to pay tax to support infrastructure investments by governments that sold their wares for greed alone and nothing more than that.
Fezziwig would not be impressed my dear sir!
No soup for you!
Must be nice to see all your work of 10+ years going down the drain one two-4 at time. Good to know that substance abuse was never a topic of conversation in any of Mr Ford’s past life. BTW, how may water bombers will a Buck a Beer buy? I’m sure the good folks north of his cottage would like to know.
Oh yeah, another point, I drink Faxe Premium beer imported from Denmark and not ‘oak-aged Serbian stout’ prototypical leftie beer for non-hoser types that may, or may not eat pickled cauliflower depending on how hungry they are after drinking, man. And good hose-ers don’t drink that horse urine from Brewer’s Retail anymore.
Good hose-ers drink imported brewskies from Denmark, eh.
