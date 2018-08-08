Free of charge. You’re welcome.

Expert analysis of Buck-A-Beer controversy:

• Ford’s core vote, who buy two-fours of Laker, eat barbecue and don’t know who Robert Mueller is, love it

• Ford haters, who drink oak-aged Serbian stout at a niece’s secular christening and eat pickled cauliflower, hate it. #onpoli

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 8, 2018