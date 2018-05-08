Warren — Musings —08.05.2018 07:09 AM Good morning Gonna miss this. But something just as good happening soon. Tweet Share Share 1 Comment MikeTO says: August 5, 2018 at 8:27 am Beautiful! Also, curious about your take on the Seamus tweet: https://twitter.com/SeamusORegan/status/1023988109426520064 Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Beautiful!
Also, curious about your take on the Seamus tweet:
https://twitter.com/SeamusORegan/status/1023988109426520064