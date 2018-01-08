Musings —08.01.2018 06:42 AM—
Help wanted
Daisy is growing!
We are looking for two people – one, a top-notch researcher/writer person with a knowledge of the provincial government. And, two, someone who is an equally-top-notch administrator who wants to work with a dynamic group of folks.
You should also like dogs. A lot.
Send your CVs and cover letters to Lisa at daisygroup dot ca!
Hello,
When you say “administrator” do you mean office admin or leader?
Thanks,
Liz Snelgrove
Former
Where are these positions offered? City? Is it remote?
Roxy and The Mighty Finn get final approval I assume?