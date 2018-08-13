Musings —08.13.2018 06:28 AM—
Hurt you signalling
This is inarguably bigoted. https://t.co/BbwXF4Tb4C
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 13, 2018
3/ But why should we promote ever more diversity? If anything and everything is Canadian, does being Canadian mean something? Shouldn’t we emphasize our cultural traditions, what we have built and have in common, what makes us different from other cultures and societies?
— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 13, 2018
Very inappropriate and he needs to face discipline for this. One can legitimately debate whether we should fund multiculturalism or not and likewise one can debate what type of immigration system we should have, but saying that certain cultures are unwelcome in Canada or that diversity weakens is nonsense. The reality is we are a free country and as long one is not harming others, they can practice whatever culture they wish to and its not up the government to decide. I have lived all my life in either Vancouver or Toronto, both cities where half the population was born abroad and both a rich diverse cities that have done quite well and are hardly balkanized like Maxime Bernier likes to describe it.
Warren,
This to some extent is Quebec-centric. But there’s no federal angle, so what gives? Really?
So great of Bernier to pop his head out every now and then and exhibit the “qualities” that very nearly got him elected as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Nearly 50 percent of Conservatives who voted in that party’s leadership race supported Bernier. While many of them wouldn’t necessarily hold Bernier’s anti-diversity views, it is clear that the Conservative Party of Canada is full of people who, at least, tolerate these views. This is the gift that keeps on giving… to Trudeau and Liberals. Scheer needs to kick Bernier out now while he can, and damn the short-term pain that will cause, for Bernier has done nothing but try to undermine Scheer’s leadership.