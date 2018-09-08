Warren — Feature, Musings —08.09.2018 04:24 PM KINSELLACAST 26: Trudeau’s right on Saudi Arabia, Lisa hate tweets, and the return of the Spin Twins! Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Cam says: August 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm the new Shure sounds great. It’s an improvement. might be EQ’ed a whisker bright… but that’s personal taste, and / or the bias of my headphones. Reply Matt says: August 9, 2018 at 8:05 pm My issue with Trudeau and Saudi Arabia is, well, his totally incoherent and inconsistent foreign policy using different standards when it suits him. Here he’s critical of Saudi Arabia over human rights issues. He says publicly he won’t apologize, yet as has already been reported has reached out to several allies to help smooth things over. Yet he seems not to be bothered by China’s human rights record in his desire to get a trade deal with them. Or Iran’s human rights record in his rush to re-establish relations with them. Or Cuba’s record of rights violations with his glowing tribute to Fidel Castro after his death. Reply doconnor says: August 9, 2018 at 8:53 pm The reason a lot of people don’t think people on welfare deserve an increase is because they think a lot of them shouldn’t be on it. In economics these are considered “free riders”. I don’t know if you think they are 30%, 50% or 70% of welfare recipients. The purpose of the corporate tax cuts the government is planning is to encourage investment. However, these cuts will apply investments made in the past or investments that would have been made anyway. These are also “free riders”, but the percentage of free riders is at least 90%. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
the new Shure sounds great.
It’s an improvement.
might be EQ’ed a whisker bright… but that’s personal taste,
and / or the bias of my headphones.
My issue with Trudeau and Saudi Arabia is, well, his totally incoherent and inconsistent foreign policy using different standards when it suits him.
Here he’s critical of Saudi Arabia over human rights issues. He says publicly he won’t apologize, yet as has already been reported has reached out to several allies to help smooth things over.
Yet he seems not to be bothered by China’s human rights record in his desire to get a trade deal with them. Or Iran’s human rights record in his rush to re-establish relations with them. Or Cuba’s record of rights violations with his glowing tribute to Fidel Castro after his death.
The reason a lot of people don’t think people on welfare deserve an increase is because they think a lot of them shouldn’t be on it. In economics these are considered “free riders”. I don’t know if you think they are 30%, 50% or 70% of welfare recipients.
The purpose of the corporate tax cuts the government is planning is to encourage investment. However, these cuts will apply investments made in the past or investments that would have been made anyway. These are also “free riders”, but the percentage of free riders is at least 90%.