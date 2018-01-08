Michael Bate advocates rape

Warren — Musings —

When no less than the Washington Post asked him if it had been right to advocate sexually assaulting Caroline Mulroney, in fact, Bate expressed “no regrets,” quote unquote. The rape “contest” was merely “throwing a pie,” Bate said, and “we hit her.”

He’s a pig. A pathetic old man, leering at young women, promoting the abuse of women. The rape of women.

There’s also the Glebe Montessori-drugs stuff. No one should be sending their kids there.

(Oh, and I’m told this is coming soon: a spot where his magazine will be available, free of charge. No more subscriptions.)