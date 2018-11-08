Musings —08.11.2018 08:34 AM—
Northumberland ho
So, we got massively screwed over in a deal to find a new cabin in Northumberland County, on the big old Lake Ontario. A big mess. (There will be consequences.)
If anyone hearing about good stuff coming on the market soon, we – and our agent, who is terrific – would love to hear from you. There is a reward!
Email here! And thanks.
Warren, when property shopping starts to look like Research Hell instead of fluid Free Market Capitalism and an easy buy with plenty of selection you pivot and build new.
Buy land that is zoned for Residential. Your broker will find the property you want much more easily if your ‘dream cottage’ waits until after you get the land. Numerous land acquisitions in that area you want are better bets in terms of probability.
Hire a General Contractor that specializes in Custom Home Building after you sign off on the land with the Attorney General’s office. Tell the GC exactly what you want built. The GC will draw up the New Build Contract, and you will sign.
Presto…new cottage situated pretty much exactly where you dreamed of living to begin with and as a bonus you don’t have to buy some piece-of-crap cottage that needs extensive renovations.
P.S. New Residential Homes are built according to the Ontario Building Code which is a pretty good building guide if I do say so myself. Today’s highly engineered homes are the most efficiently built homes we have in CANADA. New construction is way better than buying used construction that will undoubtedly have to be retrofitted with new HVAC and piles of new insulation. Almost two feet of insulation is required in the attic spaces of new construction. Older homes have 2×4 framing, but the new construction all has 2×6 framing because it allows for thicker insulation in the exterior walls.
I could build a house for you but I would be expensive on the management and time. Local General Contractors are even better than me at building, Warren.
Build new!!!
Robert