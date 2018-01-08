08.01.2018 05:03 AM

The festival of joy!

Be joyous!
The ten-day-long  celebration of the birth of the Warren Child is here.  

Your offers of gifts will be received with thanks, here.

Share
Share

2 Comments

  1. PJH says:
    August 7, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    Happy Birthday, er, week, Mr. K…..and here’s hoping your eye injury is healing nicely…….

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    August 8, 2016 at 10:49 pm

    Happy Birthday! And may you celebrate many more on this website.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*