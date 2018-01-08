Musings —08.01.2018 05:03 AM—
The festival of joy!
Be joyous!
The ten-day-long celebration of the birth of the Warren Child is here.
Your offers of gifts will be received with thanks, here.
Happy Birthday, er, week, Mr. K…..and here’s hoping your eye injury is healing nicely…….
Happy Birthday! And may you celebrate many more on this website.