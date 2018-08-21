Warren — Musings —08.21.2018 03:00 PM Toronto, after Ms. Keesmaat’s separatist vision becomes shocking reality Tweet Share Share 4 Comments Derek Pearce says: August 21, 2018 at 4:08 pm Lol does this mean Doug Ford’s Queen’s Park is entirely buried under all that sand? I’m not sure you’re convincing us all this is a terrible thing 😉 Reply Matt says: August 21, 2018 at 4:35 pm Taylor and Nova should be standing beside a bicycle, not a horse. Reply James Smith says: August 21, 2018 at 6:46 pm Thank God! At least the stupid old Gardener (irony alert!) “Expressway” is no more. Reply pierre lawayne says: August 21, 2018 at 10:01 pm Soylent Green? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
