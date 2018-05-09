Musings —09.05.2018 10:02 PM—
Someone’s a bit upset:
Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018
I’ve read the op-ed a few times.
There seems to be a number of words and phrases in there specific to various members of Trumps senior staff that they have used in the past during speeches, appearances on television and in print.
I think whomever wrote the op-ed took notice of the words and phrases individuals have used and put a bunch of them into the piece because they knew Trump would launch an investigation into the op-ed. That he’ll probably have people looking over every paragraph, sentence, word, letter, comma and period looking for clues to point to the person responsible.
If he see’s words or phrases Pence, Kelly, Mattis, Conway, Sanders ect use it will increase his paranoia and he’ll become more unhinged maybe making it easier to use the 25th amendment on him.
“”“Machine Gun” Bill McGuire, the leader of the gang of hardened criminals currently robbing the First National Bank, is facing a test to his leadership unlike any faced by a modern American bank robber.
It’s not just that the building is surrounded by police officers. Or that he’s running out of hostages to bargain with. Or even that the sentries he posted in the loading dock don’t seem to be responding over their walkie-talkies anymore.
The dilemma—which he does not fully grasp—is that many of the senior henchmen inside his own gang are working diligently from within the bank to paint ourselves as heroes in the press while continuing to stuff our duffel bags with as much money as we can grab.
I would know. I am one of them.
To be clear, ours is not the popular “police department” of the government, the one that enforces the laws against robbing banks. We want the robbery to succeed and think that the part where we made the bank clerks hand over all the money in their drawers at gunpoint was a step in the right direction.
But we believe our first duty is to make it out of the bank alive so we can spend the money we have stolen, and “Machine Gun” McGuire continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to our escape.”
