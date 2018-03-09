Feature, Musings —09.03.2018 08:08 AM—
Apparently, I should be dead
So, I should be dead.
There I was on the 401 outside Woodstock, driving back to TO in the fastest lane. The highway was clear and smooth. No potholes or anything like that.
The Jeep was new, too, less than 10,000 km – and that’s even after driving to Maine and back. Brand-new Goodyears, came with the vehicle.
Heard the sound first – always listen to your vehicle! – and then saw indicator showing rapid tire pressure loss. Driver side rear tire.
I can’t remember exactly how, but I got across three pretty busy lanes to the far side of the 401, and then up onto the grass.
My first feeling was irritation. Irritated with Toronto Dodge Chrysler (the dealer), Goodyear (the tire manufacturer), the roadside assistance outfits (both useless). Changed the tire myself without getting hit, and drove back home in the slow lane.
It was only when I got home, and was able to post a photo of the tire, that I started hearing from many, many folks. Messages I received many times: Warren, your tire shouldn’t have done that. A new tire shouldn’t ever do that.
And: Warren, you are lucky to be alive. You should be dead.
When I looked at that tire, I couldn’t really disagree: like, how did I get across three busy lanes of highway traffic after a blowout like that? Should I be pushing up, er, daisies?
I’ve always believed – actually known, but it’s a long story – that I wasn’t going to go out with a whimper. I’d be slipping this mortal coil with a bang. No hospital rooms for me, man.
When I was a punk rock teenager, I couldn’t picture getting to 20. Now that I’m a punk rock geriatric, I can’t believe I’m in my fifties. Feels like I’m running out of runway, you know? Losing Gordie this Spring brought all of that into pretty sharp focus.
Anyway. For now, still here. Still breathing. Still kicking. Sorry about that, haters.
Looking at that tire, my two-part piece of advice to all of you is this: one, live the cliché, and live each day like you don’t have any more days.
And, two: get good tires.
Warren,
Glad you’re OK.
I think someone was watching out for you upstairs. As in guardian angel.
The key to your survival was the tire location. Rear tire – you can still steer. Front tire – not so much. Inability to steer at highway speed is not conducive to life.
Thanks for showing us a picture of your Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar. As Goodyear says: “For both highway driving and going off-road at a moment’s notice.”
Happy you made it safely.
Very smart to make it over to the right shoulder. The left shoulder is a death-trap and shouldn’t even be there. If trapped on the left, either stay in your car, or possibly get out, hop up on the barrier wall, and walk backwards a bit so your safe from debris if car is hit.
Regarding your tire – check the tread. Not sure if you picked up a nail or something else to cause the leak, and then the tire disintegrated as you made your way to the right lane (I imagine that likely took quite a few hundred metres). Better to destroy the tire, and possibly even the rim, then be stranded in the median at the mercy of the intelligence of motorist in the left lane for the next hour or more.
Happy that you’re still among us but to make sure that remains the case you should go check the psi on all your tires and make sure they’re up to spec.
That looks like a classic severely under inflated blow out