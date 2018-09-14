CBC: “Your Ward News is back, but community group still fighting to ban hate rag”

Lisa Kinsella, managing partner of The Daisy Group and one of the founding members of Standing Together Against Mailing Prejudice. The group vows do everything it can to sop the publishers of Your Ward News from delivering copies to people’s mailboxes. (CBC)

CBC – A group called Standing Together Against Mailing Prejudice (STAMP) says it will do everything it can to stop the publishers of a controversial newspaper, after it began appearing again this month in east-end Toronto mailboxes.

Your Ward News publishes once a season and bills itself as the “world’s largest anti-Marxist publication.” But it’s been widely criticized as a purveyor of hate speech against women, as well as Jews, the LGBT community and other minorities. Its editor and publisher both face charges of wilfully promoting hatred.

“[It’s] this kind of explosive hate rag that’s filled with anti-homophobic statements. It’s anti-women, it’s anti-Semitic,” said Lisa Kinsella, managing partner of The Daisy Group and one of the founding members of STAMP.

“It’s just this vile piece of hate that keeps showing up in our mailboxes every once in a while and we are going to do everything we can stop that from happening.”

The newspaper is the brainchild of editor-in-chief James Sears, who has presented himself in the past as pick-up artist Dmitri The Lover and had his licence to practise medicine revoked after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting patients.