09.30.2018 06:19 AM

Effect and causes

Here’s the past week, which is mid-to-high:


And here’s the main reasons for that:

There’s a theme, there.

  1. Eric Weiss says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:18 am

    He sounded like every entitled prick who’s gotten called out on his bullshit I’ve ever met. Her testimony was far more believable. Dr. Ford’s testimony was far more convincing. She was calm, was emotional but didn’t lash out like he did.

    Imagine if it was the other way around and she came out screaming and yelling like he did. The GOP, Fox News and a good portion of the public would be saying she was irrational and “hysterical” y’know, because that’s what women are like. But Kavanaugh is a “fighter”.

    And the GOP is going to vote him in anyway, basically telling women “we don’t believe you, or if it did happen, we don’t care.”

    This all could’ve been avoided by pulling him and putting in an equally qualified and conservative nominee without all this baggage. But in Trump’s AmeriKKKa, conceding is weakness. The whole process is a sham.

  2. Gord Tulk says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:01 am

    This is well worth a listen.

    https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-editors/id1150237453?mt=2&i=1000420667324

  3. Peter says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:06 am

    If you are talking about legal process, why just sexual assault? Men commit well over 90% of violent crimes and a good majority of the non-violent ones too. Women are much more likely to be victims than perps, so why not make their greater credibility a general principle of the law of evidence? I could probably argue the same about the young and the elderly respectively.

