Musings —09.30.2018 06:19 AM—
Effect and causes
Here’s the past week, which is mid-to-high:
My week on Twitter 🎉: 1.61K Mentions, 360K Mention Reach, 3.98K Likes, 739 Retweets, 892 Replies. See yours with https://t.co/TQhKFs0QZY pic.twitter.com/M9yfyYaZ9e
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 30, 2018
And here’s the main reasons for that:
As a general principle, you should believe the women. pic.twitter.com/wQ4TRhiAMs
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 29, 2018
IT INCLUDES EVERY MAN – IN EVERY PARTY – WHO EVER RAISED A HAND TO A WOMAN, HARASSED HER, ABUSED HER, GROPED HER. EVERY ONE OF THEM. YOU ASSHOLE. https://t.co/JfxjcGxwJi
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 28, 2018
I THOUGHT JUDGE KAVANAUGH SOUNDED LIKE A GUILTY MAN
But don’t take my word for it. Check out the expressions on the faces of his mother and his wife.#KavanaughConfirmation pic.twitter.com/lBAUxCMmSQ
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 27, 2018
Judge Kavanaugh sure isn’t sounding like a judge. He’s sounding like a punk who got caught. #USPolitics #KavanaughConfirmationHearings
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 27, 2018
There’s a theme, there.
He sounded like every entitled prick who’s gotten called out on his bullshit I’ve ever met. Her testimony was far more believable. Dr. Ford’s testimony was far more convincing. She was calm, was emotional but didn’t lash out like he did.
Imagine if it was the other way around and she came out screaming and yelling like he did. The GOP, Fox News and a good portion of the public would be saying she was irrational and “hysterical” y’know, because that’s what women are like. But Kavanaugh is a “fighter”.
And the GOP is going to vote him in anyway, basically telling women “we don’t believe you, or if it did happen, we don’t care.”
This all could’ve been avoided by pulling him and putting in an equally qualified and conservative nominee without all this baggage. But in Trump’s AmeriKKKa, conceding is weakness. The whole process is a sham.
This is well worth a listen.
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-editors/id1150237453?mt=2&i=1000420667324
If you are talking about legal process, why just sexual assault? Men commit well over 90% of violent crimes and a good majority of the non-violent ones too. Women are much more likely to be victims than perps, so why not make their greater credibility a general principle of the law of evidence? I could probably argue the same about the young and the elderly respectively.