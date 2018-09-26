09.26.2018 11:55 AM

Finally


1 Comment

  1. Campbell says:
    September 26, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    That’s not quite good enough for me. The tweet – which I understand Faith Goldy responded to by saying “Proud to stand up for all Canadians alongside ya, Doug!” – does not make it clear that Ford believes that Faith Goldy has made such statements.

    All it suggests is that if she were to make such statements, he would condemn them. This is dodging the real issue, and I don’t think people should accept this as a sufficient denunciation.

