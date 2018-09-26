Musings —09.26.2018 11:55 AM—
Finally
I have been clear. I condemn hate speech, anti-Semitism and racism in all forms- be it from Faith Goldy or anyone else.
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 26, 2018
That’s not quite good enough for me. The tweet – which I understand Faith Goldy responded to by saying “Proud to stand up for all Canadians alongside ya, Doug!” – does not make it clear that Ford believes that Faith Goldy has made such statements.
All it suggests is that if she were to make such statements, he would condemn them. This is dodging the real issue, and I don’t think people should accept this as a sufficient denunciation.