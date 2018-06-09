09.06.2018 04:56 PM

Great job, Wizard!


Share
Share

4 Comments

  1. Dork in East York says:
    September 6, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Good God that’s embarrassing.

    John Fraser has to take a part of the blame. Summer BBQs aren’t enough.

    Reply
    • Gord says:
      September 6, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Seriously? The guy’s been interim leader for all of, what, two months? He’s not the one that drove the Liberal brand into the ditch. You may as well blame the firefighters for not getting to Chernobyl fast enough after the meltdown.

      Reply
    • Warren says:
      September 6, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      Disagree. If anyone can save it, it’s him.

      Reply
  2. Gyor says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Could be worst, your party could be lead by Jagmeet Singh like mine is.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*