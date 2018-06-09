Musings —09.06.2018 04:56 PM—
Great job, Wizard!
The Liberals were out-fundraised by the Green Party in August, while the future of the per-vote subsidy remains unclear. https://t.co/TD01nTHp7m #onpoli
— QP Briefing (@QPbriefing) September 6, 2018
Good God that’s embarrassing.
John Fraser has to take a part of the blame. Summer BBQs aren’t enough.
Seriously? The guy’s been interim leader for all of, what, two months? He’s not the one that drove the Liberal brand into the ditch. You may as well blame the firefighters for not getting to Chernobyl fast enough after the meltdown.
Disagree. If anyone can save it, it’s him.
Could be worst, your party could be lead by Jagmeet Singh like mine is.