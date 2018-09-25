09.25.2018 04:59 PM

I’m drawing the line at Kevlar vests, however


4 Comments

  1. DT 905er says:
    September 25, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    It’s all fine for progressives when it’s Antifa smashing things and protesting, or your “resistance” protestors invading restaurants and intimidating people having a meal… but god forbid conservatives congregate and raise their voice.

  2. Bill Malcolm says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    The old false equivalence thing rears its head once again.

    It’s the matter of right wing neonazi nutbars calling themselves mere conservatives, which is about the same level of idiocy as Stalin fronting himself as a tolerant social democrat, he having originally come from the extreme left.

    Goldy and the racists squawk away calling themselves conservatives, trying to disguise their far more socially dangerous agenda as being less disruptive and outright nasty than it is. They want “free” speech to promulgate hate and racism and pretend to be common or garden variety conservatives with a legitimate purpose.

    They seem to have fooled you at least. Or is you one of these new brainiacs yourself?

