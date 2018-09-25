Musings —09.25.2018 04:59 PM—
I’m drawing the line at Kevlar vests, however
That’s a first. I come out of @corus HQ and there’s a few dozen Faith Goldy nutbars protesting the debate. They see me, start booing and screaming. A kind @TorontoPolice officer says I need an escort to my car. So he does. Never a dull moment on Election Toronto 2018! #topoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 25, 2018
It’s all fine for progressives when it’s Antifa smashing things and protesting, or your “resistance” protestors invading restaurants and intimidating people having a meal… but god forbid conservatives congregate and raise their voice.
Find me one time that Warren (or any reasonable commentator) has defended that sort of behaviour.
I’ll wait.
Hey, I like to consider myself a conservative, and Faith Goldy is definitely not one of us. Two wrongs don’t make a right.
The old false equivalence thing rears its head once again.
It’s the matter of right wing neonazi nutbars calling themselves mere conservatives, which is about the same level of idiocy as Stalin fronting himself as a tolerant social democrat, he having originally come from the extreme left.
Goldy and the racists squawk away calling themselves conservatives, trying to disguise their far more socially dangerous agenda as being less disruptive and outright nasty than it is. They want “free” speech to promulgate hate and racism and pretend to be common or garden variety conservatives with a legitimate purpose.
They seem to have fooled you at least. Or is you one of these new brainiacs yourself?