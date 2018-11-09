Musings —09.11.2018 07:52 AM—
It’s always about her
Second time in 24 hours she’s done this: instead of coming together with others to defend Toronto, she takes cheap shots. When the choice is Team Toronto vs. Team Keesmaat, she always chooses the latter. #topoli #onpoli https://t.co/EpE2QIlTON
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 11, 2018
It’s almost like she running for office against someone with a big lead on her.
Seriously, I don’t agree with her on everything, but I want some as TO Mayor who will fight Premier Doug Ford and make his life hell so he’ll be too busy to keep making everyone else’s life hell.
Dude she’s campaigning. If you were her campaign war room you’d advise the exact same thing. Tory is (again, honourable, a gentleman) but he’s a 98lb weakling dealing with Ford. I want him to fight harder dammit.