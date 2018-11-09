09.11.2018 07:52 AM

It’s always about her


Share
Share

2 Comments

  1. Gyor says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:35 am

    It’s almost like she running for office against someone with a big lead on her.

    Seriously, I don’t agree with her on everything, but I want some as TO Mayor who will fight Premier Doug Ford and make his life hell so he’ll be too busy to keep making everyone else’s life hell.

    Reply
  2. Derek Pearce says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Dude she’s campaigning. If you were her campaign war room you’d advise the exact same thing. Tory is (again, honourable, a gentleman) but he’s a 98lb weakling dealing with Ford. I want him to fight harder dammit.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*