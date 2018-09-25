Musings —09.25.2018 06:44 AM—
Jen Keesmaat, limousine leftie
Fundraising at super-super-exclusive clubs that costs thousands and thousands to join: say one thing, do another. That’s @jen_keesmaat #topoli #onpoli pic.twitter.com/gujWNPV2Qa
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 25, 2018
Surely you can’t be suprised by this.
Most lefty politicians are limousine lefties and champagne socialists.
Yes, as secession, Keesmaat’s idea of politics is Toronto as her personal fiefdom. Recall Alison Redford’s “skypalace” luxury penthouse ($45,000 for drapes!) – at taxpayer’s expense. Only insane people would hand Keesmaat the community credit card. Elena Ceaușescu syndrome.