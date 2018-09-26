Warren — Musings —09.26.2018 04:15 PM Patrick Brown, FINTRAC and that $375,000 seat raffle Here. Read this. Is this really who Brampton wants as a mayor? Tweet Share Share 11 Comments 58Zh says: February 22, 2018 at 1:19 am Sounds pretty bad, but I’m going to wait and see what Patrick’s little sister has to say on Facebook before I jump to any conclusions. Reply doconnor says: February 22, 2018 at 6:43 am “does it make sense to pay $375,000 for the chance at a job that pays $116,000 per year?” Most people don’t become MPP for the salary, even if they are corrupt. It’s for the power and prestige. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 26, 2018 at 5:28 pm doconnor, Power, prestige? MPs don’t even have that atop Barrack Hill. Reply Luke says: February 22, 2018 at 7:58 am I can sort of see why the PCs let Brown run again. Because if they didn’t he’d become the standard bearer for the antiestablishment PCs and there would be potential for significant erosion of the party’s support base. Nevertheless, if they end up with this questionable guy who just resigned a few weeks ago for sexual misconduct allegations, and who is involved in suspicious gains of large sums of money, they’ll be dead in the water anyhow, I surely hope. The other matter with Brown in the race is that it’s now a two way race with one side having three or four parts (Brown vs. not Brown). Are they doing this thing by ranked ballot? If not, there’s every possibility that he will win by division of support of between his opponents. Interesting times in Ontario politics. What’s the NDP doing? I don’t following Ontario news much, but it seems the NDP hasn’t existed for some time. Are they banking entirely on the campaign? With the PCs being a vortex of entropy and Wynne remaining desperately unpopular, I’d think they’d have something clever brewing. Reply Adam says: February 22, 2018 at 3:19 pm It’s a bit of a mystery too, but even when the NDP are vocal and standing out, the big media outlets make a point of studiously ignoring them except to highlight any and all mistakes. That sort of deliberate shunning effort is a big reason why so many Canadians think that politics consists solely of Liberals and Conservatives. Reply Luke says: February 22, 2018 at 9:03 pm Could be. And I’m certainly not digging for stuff. Reply 58Zh says: February 22, 2018 at 3:32 pm If they didn’t let him run, there’s a helluva good chance Brown would spill his guts and rat out on everyone in the party. That’s my take on it, anyhow. Reply Luke says: February 22, 2018 at 9:01 pm Ooh, that’s a very good point. I forget that gross creeps are aplenty everywhere. Reply 58Zh says: February 23, 2018 at 12:14 am There’s definitely that, but I think Patsy Brown might have a bit more to talk about than zipper problems. Reply James says: February 22, 2018 at 2:51 pm He listed his income in response to Hillier as 180,000 as party leader and his net income was 120,000 with mortgage being 90,000 and living off the remaining 30,000. I went to CMHC website and general requirements to qualify for a mortgage include: Your total monthly housing costs, including Principal, Interest, property Taxes, Heating (P.I.T.H.), the annual site lease in the case of leasehold tenure and 50% of applicable condominium fees, shouldn’t represent more than 32% of your gross household income (Gross Debt Service (GDS) ratio). Your total debt load shouldn’t be more than 40% of your gross household income. The Total Debt Service (TDS) ratio is your P.I.T.H. + the annual site lease in the case of leasehold tenure and 50% of condominium fees (if applicable) + payments on all other debt / gross annual household income. How dud he qualify for a mortgage given what he said his income and mortgage was? Reply Robert White says: February 22, 2018 at 4:45 pm Canadian Chartered Banks all likely expected that Brown had a solid chance at becoming the next premier so their Loans Officers would likely bend requirements for TDS in his case because the Canadian Chartered Banks like to lend money to the Canadian population with the highest degree of debt servicing they can possibly get away with on overall principle carried per business quarter. Loans Officers in CANADA would lend Brown absurd levels of money that contravened normally held protocols for lending because they base their lending on expectation of borrowers defaulting on the mortgage. Knowing that Brown is a lawyer by trade they also know that Brown would lose his license to practice law if he was not able to handle his own personal finances. Their bet on Brown not defaulting on the loan is usually a safe bet, but when inexperienced Loans Officers issue loans for banks they are only making sure that the bank will be able to retrieve their initial loan plus interest accruing. Brown, as a lawyer, and PC Party leader, could have borrowed even more than they loaned him. Today, they would not sign off on a condo unless he had job security in the bag. Brown has nothing in the bag now that he is Queen’s Park resident Fool, and yesterday’s man that that dumb bastard Harper pawned off onto us during a political brain fart moment of a lack of gravitas over the long term view. Heck, between Dykstra & Brown the Regressive Conservative Misogyny Party of Ontario will be government in waiting about this time in 1000 years. Politics is about governing the center of politics and not the fringe of politics. PC Party politics are fringe politics through & through resulting in the never ending Hegelian Death Spiral we see on successive electoral attempts to garner the center and attain power. RW Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Sounds pretty bad, but I’m going to wait and see what Patrick’s little sister has to say on Facebook before I jump to any conclusions.
“does it make sense to pay $375,000 for the chance at a job that pays $116,000 per year?”
Most people don’t become MPP for the salary, even if they are corrupt. It’s for the power and prestige.
doconnor,
Power, prestige?
MPs don’t even have that atop Barrack Hill.
I can sort of see why the PCs let Brown run again. Because if they didn’t he’d become the standard bearer for the antiestablishment PCs and there would be potential for significant erosion of the party’s support base.
Nevertheless, if they end up with this questionable guy who just resigned a few weeks ago for sexual misconduct allegations, and who is involved in suspicious gains of large sums of money, they’ll be dead in the water anyhow, I surely hope.
The other matter with Brown in the race is that it’s now a two way race with one side having three or four parts (Brown vs. not Brown). Are they doing this thing by ranked ballot? If not, there’s every possibility that he will win by division of support of between his opponents.
Interesting times in Ontario politics. What’s the NDP doing? I don’t following Ontario news much, but it seems the NDP hasn’t existed for some time. Are they banking entirely on the campaign? With the PCs being a vortex of entropy and Wynne remaining desperately unpopular, I’d think they’d have something clever brewing.
It’s a bit of a mystery too, but even when the NDP are vocal and standing out, the big media outlets make a point of studiously ignoring them except to highlight any and all mistakes. That sort of deliberate shunning effort is a big reason why so many Canadians think that politics consists solely of Liberals and Conservatives.
Could be. And I’m certainly not digging for stuff.
If they didn’t let him run, there’s a helluva good chance Brown would spill his guts and rat out on everyone in the party. That’s my take on it, anyhow.
Ooh, that’s a very good point. I forget that gross creeps are aplenty everywhere.
There’s definitely that, but I think Patsy Brown might have a bit more to talk about than zipper problems.
He listed his income in response to Hillier as 180,000 as party leader and his net income was 120,000 with mortgage being 90,000 and living off the remaining 30,000. I went to CMHC website and general requirements to qualify for a mortgage include:
Your total monthly housing costs, including Principal, Interest, property Taxes, Heating (P.I.T.H.), the annual site lease in the case of leasehold tenure and 50% of applicable condominium fees, shouldn’t represent more than 32% of your gross household income (Gross Debt Service (GDS) ratio).
Your total debt load shouldn’t be more than 40% of your gross household income. The Total Debt Service (TDS) ratio is your P.I.T.H. + the annual site lease in the case of leasehold tenure and 50% of condominium fees (if applicable) + payments on all other debt / gross annual household income.
How dud he qualify for a mortgage given what he said his income and mortgage was?
Canadian Chartered Banks all likely expected that Brown had a solid chance at becoming the next premier so their Loans Officers would likely bend requirements for TDS in his case because the Canadian Chartered Banks like to lend money to the Canadian population with the highest degree of debt servicing they can possibly get away with on overall principle carried per business quarter. Loans Officers in CANADA would lend Brown absurd levels of money that contravened normally held protocols for lending because they base their lending on expectation of borrowers defaulting on the mortgage. Knowing that Brown is a lawyer by trade they also know that Brown would lose his license to practice law if he was not able to handle his own personal finances. Their bet on Brown not defaulting on the loan is usually a safe bet, but when inexperienced Loans Officers issue loans for banks they are only making sure that the bank will be able to retrieve their initial loan plus interest accruing. Brown, as a lawyer, and PC Party leader, could have borrowed even more than they loaned him. Today, they would not sign off on a condo unless he had job security in the bag.
Brown has nothing in the bag now that he is Queen’s Park resident Fool, and yesterday’s man that that dumb bastard Harper pawned off onto us during a political brain fart moment of a lack of gravitas over the long term view. Heck, between Dykstra & Brown the Regressive Conservative Misogyny Party of Ontario will be government in waiting about this time in 1000 years.
Politics is about governing the center of politics and not the fringe of politics. PC Party politics are fringe politics through & through resulting in the never ending Hegelian Death Spiral we see on successive electoral attempts to garner the center and attain power.
RW